You are here

  • Home
  • Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks

Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks

People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
1 / 2
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
2 / 2
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wuw75

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks

People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Jordan begins a phased re-opening of schools next Sunday
  • Coronavirus deaths have gradually fallen to an average of around 10 a day
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordanian gym owner Mohammad Al-Armouti sighs with relief as he watches masked patrons work out again after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing his business to re-open.
“I can go back to making a living now,” said Armouti, 41, whose gym is one of 3,000 such facilities that opened their doors to clients, along with public swimming pools, on Sunday, following months of closure.
While governments across the world maintain tight lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Jordan, which saw infection levels drop sharply after surging in a second wave, is moving in the opposite direction.
Next Sunday it begins a phased re-opening of schools, bringing tens of thousands of students back to classrooms that have been closed for nearly a year.
Deaths from COVID-19 and new cases peaked in November, when Jordan was among the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. The army swiftly erected field clinics to cope with any overflow.
But deaths have gradually fallen since, to an average of around 10 a day, while reported daily COVID-19 cases have dropped to between 800 and 1,000, well below the 4-6,000 range of a few weeks ago.
Last month, Prime Minister Basher Al-Khasawneh shortened night curfew hours and ended a full-day curfew on Fridays that had forced some firms out of business.
But health officials have expressed concern that pandemic restrictions are being loosened at a time when new variants of the coronavirus are appearing, including 350 cases, some of them linked to two travelers from Britain in late December.
“We all have to work to preserve the improved pandemic situation so that economic and social activity continues, but God forbid, if there is a setback we will be forced to review the situation,” Health Minister Nathir Obeidat told state media.

Topics: Jordan COVID-19 Basher Al-Khasawneh Nathir Obeidat Coronavirus

Related

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Middle-East
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Coronavirus pandemic forces Jordanian children into labor market
Middle-East
Coronavirus pandemic forces Jordanian children into labor market

UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter

UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter

UN Security Council orders ceasefire monitors deployed to Libya: letter
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Thursday instructed Secretary General Antonio Guterres to deploy ceasefire monitors to Libya.
"As they examine your recommendation for an amended mandate for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the members of the Security Council request that you establish and deploy swiftly an advance team to Libya," the council said in a letter to Guterres that was seen by AFP.

Topics: UN Libya

Related

Voting for members of interim Libyan authority begins in Geneva
Middle-East
Voting for members of interim Libyan authority begins in Geneva
Libyans meet in Geneva to select transitional leaders
Middle-East
Libyans meet in Geneva to select transitional leaders

Latest updates

Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Arab-American entrepreneurs share the secrets of their success 
Clockwise from top left: Farouk Shami, the founder of billion-dollar business Farouk Systems, Rami Kashou, the CEO Rami Kashou Brand, Aneesa Muthana, CEO of Pioneer Service Inc and Manal Saab, CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services. (farouk.com/ramikashou.com/pioneerserviceinc.com/Sorensen Gross Construction Services)
Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says
Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity
Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.