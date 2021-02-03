You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
A man receives a jab while being injected with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a local hospital in Donetsk, Ukraine. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvm3u

Updated 6 min ago
Raed Omari

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
  • Health minister: Priority is being given to the elderly with chronic conditions and those with the highest exposure
  • The vaccines will be free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians
Updated 6 min ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan on Wednesday discussed with Russia the possibility of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, to be added to the list of jabs approved so far by the kingdom’s health authorities.
“We discussed ongoing cooperation in coronavirus combat and the possibility of getting the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be given to Jordanians and refugees alike,” Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.
“We in Jordan pay attention to refugees the same degree as to Jordanians. The first refugee to be vaccinated in the world was in Jordan.”
The kingdom, which began a mass immunization campaign early in January, has so far approved the Chinese Sinopharm and the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Jordan’s Health Minister Nathir Obeidat has said priority is being given to the elderly with chronic conditions, and those with the highest exposure such as frontline health care workers. The vaccines are free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians, he added.
The kingdom’s health officials have been reiterating that the vaccines are safe, and are urging Jordanians to register on the relevant website.
King Abdullah and the crown prince were vaccinated on Jan. 14. “I received the vaccine, in line with public health recommendations. And I made it a point to take the vaccine in front of cameras so that everyone realizes that it is a safe and easy process,” the king told the Jordan News Agency.
“I experienced some mild side effects, and I felt tired and had trouble sleeping for a couple of days after receiving the shot, but that is a small price to pay compared with actually catching the virus.”
Jordan has to date recorded 329,194 cases of COVID-19 and 4,334 related deaths. The lower house of Parliament is scheduled to hold a special session on Sunday to discuss the health, economic and social consequences of the pandemic, upon a request by 26 MPs. 
Leading medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday said Sputnik V is “91.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.” The results suggest that it is among the top performing vaccines.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia Jordan Sputnik V vaccine

Related

Jordan presses Israel to vaccinate Palestinians
Middle-East
Jordan presses Israel to vaccinate Palestinians

4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry

4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry

4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Updated 03 February 2021
AFP

TUNIS: A landmine killed four Tunisian soldiers on Wednesday during an counter-terrorism operation in mountainous central Tunisia, the defence ministry said.
"Four soldiers who were part of a military unit tasked with carrying out a combing operation of Mount Mghila looking for terrorist elements were killed by a mine," ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP.
The sweep was "part of the regular anti-terrorist operations carried out by military forces in the region," Zekri added.
Tunisia has seen a surge in radical Islam since veteran president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in the country's 2011 revolution.
Dozens of members of the security forces have been killed since then in jihadist attacks.
The bloodiest single attack against the army was in July 2014, when 15 soldiers were killed on Mount Chaambi.
The security situation has greatly improved in recent years, but Tunisian forces continue to be targeted.

Topics: Tunisia land mine soldiers

Related

Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses
Middle-East
Hundreds of Tunisians protest about police abuses
Exclusive Ideals of the revolution shape Tunisia’s approach to international diplomacy
Middle-East
Ideals of the revolution shape Tunisia’s approach to international diplomacy

Latest updates

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.