US, UK decry report of sexual violence against Uighurs
The US and Britain responded with horror after a BBC investigation detailed harrowing accounts of sexual violence against Uighur women in Chinese camps. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • British junior foreign minister Nigel Adams said the BBC report revealed “clearly evil acts”
  • “The evidence of the scale and severity of these violations is now far-reaching, it paints a truly harrowing picture,” he told parliament
LONDON: The United States and Britain on Thursday responded with horror and vows of action after a BBC investigation detailed harrowing accounts of torture and sexual violence against Uighur women in Chinese camps.
“These atrocities shock the conscience and must be met with serious consequences,” a US State Department spokesperson said, reiterating the view of both the former and new US administrations that China is perpetrating “genocide” against the Uighurs.
“We will speak out consistently and jointly with allies and partners to condemn these atrocities, and we will consider all appropriate tools to promote accountability for those responsible and deter future abuses,” the spokesperson said.
British junior foreign minister Nigel Adams said the BBC report revealed “clearly evil acts.”
“The evidence of the scale and severity of these violations is now far-reaching, it paints a truly harrowing picture,” he told parliament.
“This government is committed to taking robust action in respect of Xinjiang,” he said, although the government has stopped short of invoking the term “genocide,” arguing only UK courts can make that legal definition.
In a lengthy investigation based on witness testimonies, the BBC on Wednesday reported allegations of systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture of women detainees by police and guards in China’s western region of Xinjiang.
It described torture by electric shock, including anal rape by guards using electrified sticks. Women were subject to gang rape and forced sterilization, witnesses said.
“The screams echoed throughout the building,” one was quoted as saying.
The report also triggered outrage from politicians in Australia, and new calls for China to grant access to UN rights inspectors to tour Xinjiang.
The region is home to the mainly Muslim Uighur minority and has seen a sweeping security crackdown by Chinese forces in recent years in response to separatist unrest.
Rights groups believe that at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang.
China is accused of compelling Uighurs to parrot Communist propaganda and renounce Islam, forcibly sterilising women and imposing a regime of forced labor.
After initially denying the camps existed, China’s government abruptly acknowledged them, saying they were vocational training centers aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.
The Chinese foreign ministry dismissed the BBC investigation as “false.”
Last month, Britain and Canada accused China of human rights violations and “barbarism” against the Uighur minority and announced new rules to ban imports of goods suspected of being made using forced labor.

Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy

Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
AFP

  • Among the defendants was a former member of parliament for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was in power at the time of the attack
  • In 2002, a motorcade accompanying Sheikh Hasina was attacked with rocks, batons and machetes
DHAKA: A Bangladesh court jailed 50 opposition activists on Thursday for up to 10 years for an attack on the current prime minister’s motorcade nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said.
Among the defendants was a former member of parliament for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was in power at the time of the attack.
In 2002, a motorcade accompanying Sheikh Hasina, who was then the opposition leader for Awami League, was attacked with rocks, batons and machetes, prosecutors said.
“Three men including the ex-MP were given 10 years in jail and the rest got various jail terms from four-and-a-half years,” prosecutor Shaheen Mirdha told AFP, after the sentences were delivered by a district court in the southern city of Satkhira.
Twelve of the convicts are currently on the run.
The prosecutor said the attack was one of many assassination attempts on Hasina, who was unhurt.
Several of her Awami League followers and journalists were injured in the incident.
Thursday’s verdict was handed down as another court sentenced the country’s acting main opposition leader Tarique Rahman, also of the BNP, to two years in prison for defaming Hasina’s father, a court official said.
BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed slammed both the cases, saying they were “fabricated, manipulated and politically motivated.”
The BNP, which has been out of power since 2006, has accused the government of detaining tens of thousands of its activists using trumped-up charges in the 12 years that Hasina has been in power.
“The verdicts are an attempt to divert the people’s attention from the government’s illegal and anti-democratic activities and corruption,” Ahmed told AFP.
More than 200 BNP activists staged a march in central Dhaka to protest against the verdicts on Thursday.
Rahman is said to have called Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding leader and Hasina’s father, a “friend and collaborator” of Pakistan, court clerk Abul Kalam Azad told AFP.
He is living in exile in London and was sentenced in absentia.
He has already been sentenced to life in prison over his role in a grenade attack on a political rally staged by Hasina in 2004 when she was the leader of the opposition.

