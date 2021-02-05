You are here

  • Home
  • Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks

Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks

Taiwan Economy Minister Mei-Hua Wang
Taiwan Economy Minister Mei-Hua Wang
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8wx8

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks

Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks
  • Car factories around the world are shutting assembly lines because of the chip shortages
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday a global shortage of auto chips will not be a main topic for a meeting with the US on Friday, as carmakers are grappling with a supply crunch that has hit production.

The State Department has said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations Matt Murray would take part in the closed door meeting. It will be the most senior announced exchange between Taiwan and US President Joe Biden’s administration so far.

Car factories around the world are shutting assembly lines because of the chip shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former US administration’s actions against Chinese chip factories.

Wang said semiconductors will be the “main topic” of the rare high-level economic talk between Taipei and Washington, but noted that the “main focus” of the meeting is not on auto chips.

“It’s actually a broader theme of future collaboration and goals for the semiconductor supply chain,” she told reporters.

Wang acknowledged that the chip shortage had led to a “great impact” on the global scale, but she said as a democratic government, Taiwan “cannot interfere” in company operations.

Taiwan, home to tech firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, has become front and center of efforts to resolve the shortage.

Germany’s economy minister wrote to Wang last month to call for help to resolve the problem, and last week she met chip company executives to push them to ramp up production.

Some Taiwanese politicians have floated the possibility of exchanging auto chips for COVID-19 vaccines, which have yet to begin arriving on the island. Vaccine supplies worldwide are under pressure. Wang said the economic ministry has told Germany that Taiwan hopes it could help with the purchase of German vaccines whenever possible, but “it is definitely not exchanging chips with vaccines.” The issue of vaccine will not be discussed in Friday’s meeting, she added.

Taiwan-US ties were stepped up under former President Donald Trump, angering China, which claims Taiwan as it own territory.

Biden’s administration issued a strong statement of support for Taiwan in January amid stepped up Chinese military activity near the island, calling the US commitment to Taipei “rock solid.”

Wang has said Washington has already been in touch with Taiwan to discuss the auto chip supply crunch.

The shortage has affected Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp. , Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Fiat Chrysler and other carmakers.

Topics: Taiwan

Related

GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
Business & Economy
GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
Hyundai gives away Sonata cars to 3 contest winners
Corporate News
Hyundai gives away Sonata cars to 3 contest winners

Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia

Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia

Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
  • The number of consumer and credit card loans was up 9 percent overall
  • loans and credit spending related to healthcare were down 2 percent, despite the pandemic.
Updated 04 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian residents used consumer loans and credit to spend more on travel and education, but less on healthcare, transport and home improvements, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Statistics released at the end of January show a 26 percent rise in loans for travel and tourism, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and Saudi Financial Association board member, told Arab News that increased spending on domestic tourism contributed to the upward trend.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al Rajhi Capital, agreed, saying that the 2020 surge was due to a refocus on domestic travel.

“Higher spending on travel was mainly due to domestic tourism, which was strong, especially during last quarter of 2020. When people travel internationally, most likely they will use a multi-currency card (prepaid card) or cash to convert into international currency, and that’s the reason international tourism might not have a direct correlation with credit card spending,” he said.

Loans used for spending on education were also up 29 percent year-on-year, which Hafiz said was also due to the pandemic.

“Spending on education has shown an increase in 2020 due to the consumer focus on buying educational-related materials and hardware equipment, such as laptops, to fulfil distance learning needs and online class requirements due to COVID-19,” he said.

Surprisingly, loans and credit spending related to healthcare were down 2 percent, despite the pandemic.

Hafiz said the slight reduction in spending was “because individuals were busy focusing on COVID-19 and complying with health precaution measures, and also maybe some were deferring unnecessary medical treatment until the pandemic is brought under control.”

Al-Sudairi said the low spend on healthcare was also due to the cost being borne mainly by the government, not the individual.

Spending on home improvements and transport was also down 7 percent year-on-year following restrictions on movement during lockdown and a lack of opportunities to spend, experts believed.

The number of consumer and credit card loans was up 9 percent overall.

Al-Sudairi said the increase in value added tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 15 percent may have also had an impact, forcing consumers to use credit facilities to cover expenses.

“The trebling of VAT, which reduced consumer purchasing power, could have also induced people to take more consumer and product-related loans or spend through their credit cards. We have seen this trend in some of the consumer finance companies we cover,” he said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia limits social gatherings, suspends indoor entertainment and dine-in services to combat virus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia limits social gatherings, suspends indoor entertainment and dine-in services to combat virus
Saudi residents urged to use COVID-19 app to access public places as cases rise
Saudi Arabia
Saudi residents urged to use COVID-19 app to access public places as cases rise

Latest updates

Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks
Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks
Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president
Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president
Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
Yemeni government fights to alleviate impact of UN report on banking sector
Yemeni government fights to alleviate impact of UN report on banking sector
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.