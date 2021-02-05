UN: The leader of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United Nations report released on Thursday.
The report to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team said Khalid Batarfi, who took over the leadership of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) a year ago, was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef Al-Awlaqi, died during an “operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October.”
Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
