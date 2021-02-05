You are here

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
An aerial picture taken on October 20, 2020, shows a view of al-Hajrayn village in Dawan directorate, in Yemen's central Hadramawt governorate. (File/AFP)
AFP

Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

Al-Qaeda’s leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
  • The report to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team said Khalid Batarf was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef Al-Awlaqi, died in Al-Mahrah Governorate
AFP

UN: The leader of Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United Nations report released on Thursday.
The report to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team said Khalid Batarfi, who took over the leadership of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) a year ago, was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef Al-Awlaqi, died during an “operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October.”

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE
Updated 05 February 2021
AFP

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE

Top UN court throws out Qatar blockade case against UAE
  • Doha said the UAE’s actions had breached the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination
  • Qatar’s rivals agreed to lift the restrictions at a summit in early January and the UAE reopened its borders to Qatar shortly afterwards
Updated 05 February 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court on Thursday rejected a case brought by Qatar accusing the United Arab Emirates of discrimination during a blockade of Doha, which has since been lifted.
Qatar filed the case in 2018, a year after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut transport links over claims the gas-rich nation backed extremists and was too close to Iran.
Doha said the UAE’s actions had breached the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), a UN treaty.
But the International Court of Justice said it “upholds the first preliminary objection raised by the UAE” that racial discrimination did not include nationality in this case.
“The court finds that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the application filed by the state of Qatar,” ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said in The Hague.
Qatar’s rivals agreed to lift the restrictions at a summit in early January and the UAE reopened its borders to Qatar shortly afterwards.

