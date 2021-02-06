You are here

New Philippine military chief assures respect for rule of law in fight against terror

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the incoming Philippines armed forces commander. (Philippine Army photo via Wikipedia) ia)
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the incoming Philippines armed forces commander. (Philippine Army photo via Wikipedia) ia)
Updated 06 February 2021
Ellie Aben

New Philippine military chief assures respect for rule of law in fight against terror

New Philippine military chief assures respect for rule of law in fight against terror
  • Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that Sobejana’s outstanding record as a military officer had prepared him for the leadership role
  • Sobejana salutes with his left arm because his right arm was severely injured during a battle with militants 
Updated 06 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A new Philippines military chief has vowed the army will respect human rights and the rule of law as it “moves fast” to destroy communist groups and Daesh-inspired militant outfits in the country.

In his assumption speech on Thursday, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the incoming Philippines armed forces commander, urged Filipinos to be one with the soldiers fighting against the “real enemies.”

“Rest assured that your soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines will do their job while following the rule of law, giving due respect to human rights and strictly adhering to international humanitarian law,” Sobejana said.

“We are living in times of unprecedented challenges, and are facing enemies from left and right, visible and invisible, not to mention the threat posed by calamities both natural and man-made,” he added.

Sobejana said that peace was a “collaborative project” that required commitment, dedication and support from the military, civil government and the people.

“We will adopt a whole-of-nation approach to end local armed conflict. Through this convergence we will nurture the concept of peace and progress,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who led the ceremony, said that Sobejana, with the help of the government and armed forces, could address multiple threats confronting the country.

“I am confident that under Lt. Gen. Sobejana’s leadership, the armed forces will achieve even more milestones in the campaign against insurgency and terror, and put an end to all threats to our national security,” Duterte said.

The president said that the country’s military had the government’s full support to improve its welfare and upgrade its capabilities to ensure national security.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that Sobejana’s outstanding record as a military officer had prepared him for the leadership role.

“Having personally seen and experienced the adverse effects of armed conflicts, Lt. Gen. Sobejana is a strong advocate for peace and development,” Lorenzana said.

Among his many distinctive qualities, Sobejana always salutes with his left hand.

The reasons are a source of pride for both the military and its new boss.

Sobejana’s right arm was severely injured during a battle with militants from the Abu Sayyaf Group in the Basilan province of the Philippines in 1995, when he was serving as a captain.

“That is why I salute using my left hand. I write with my left even though I am right-handed. I could raise my right hand, but it’s not 100 percent functional,” he said in a TV interview.

For his heroic act, Sobejana was awarded the country’s highest military award, the Medal for Valor.

“We will continue to fight insurgency to win peace for the country. I had several gunshot wounds, and I turned those wounds into wisdom rather than anger,” an army statement said, quoting Sobejana.

Sobejana has also been awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star and Gold Cross Medal.

He succeeds Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who recently retired.

 

Topics: Philippines Armed Forces of the Philippines Cirilito Sobejana

Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
AFP

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
  • The black-and-white photo showed geological features including a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface
  • Tianwen-I was laun ched in July 2020 and is expected to enter Mars orbit around February 10
Updated 47 min 7 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China’s Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said, as the mission prepares to touch down on the Red Planet later this year.
The spacecraft, launched in July around the same time as a rival US mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit around February 10.
The black-and-white photo released late Friday by the China National Space Administration showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.
The photo was taken about 2.2 million kilometers (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to CNSA, which said the spacecraft was now 1.1 million kilometers from the planet.
The robotic craft ignited one of its engines to “make an orbital correction” Friday and was expected to slow down before being “captured by Martian gravity” around February 10, the agency said.
The five-ton Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet’s soil.
China hopes to ultimately land the rover in May in Utopia, a massive impact basin on Mars.
After watching the United States and the Soviet Union lead the way during the Cold War, China has poured billions of dollars into its military-led space program.
It has made huge strides in the past decade, sending a human into space in 2003.
The Asian powerhouse has laid the groundwork to assemble a space station by 2022 and gain a permanent foothold in Earth orbit.
But Mars has proved a challenging target so far, with most missions sent by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and India to the planet since 1960 ending in failure.
Tianwen-1 is not China’s first attempt to reach Mars.
A previous mission with Russia in 2011 ended prematurely as the launch failed.
China has already sent two rovers to the Moon. With the second, China became the first country to make a successful soft landing on the far side.
All systems on the Tianwen-1 probe are in “good condition,” CNSA said Friday.

Topics: Mars Tianwen

