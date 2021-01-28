You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises

Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises

Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. speaks during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi after their meeting in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rq9ys

Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises

Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
  • US reaffirms its commitment to defend the Philippines in the event of armed attacks in the disputed South China Sea
  • US rejects China’s maritime claims as Beijing passed new law allowing coast guards to open fire on foreign vessels
Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Manila’s defense pact with the US is an “untapped weapon” that will help maintain balance in the Asia Pacific region, the Philippine Senate’s security committee head said on Thursday, amid increasing claims from China in the South China Sea.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s comment followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s phone conversation with Filipino Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Thursday, during which the US reaffirmed its commitment to defend the Philippines in the event of armed attacks in the disputed South China Sea.

Blinken’s assurances came after Locsin said on Wednesday that the Philippines had filed a protest over Beijing’s new law allowing Chinese coast guards to open fire on foreign vessels to prevent threats to China’s “national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction” at sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, a major oil-rich trade route, to which several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, have overlapping claims.

“The US-PH Mutual Defense Treaty will help maintain the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific — including in the South China Sea,” Sen. Lacson said, as quoted in a statement released by the Philippine Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

Under the deal signed by Washington and Manila in 1951 both nations would extend military support to each other if either of them is attacked by an external party.

“The US-PH Mutual Defense Treaty is one yet untapped weapon in our arsenal,” Lacson said, “I certainly hope we do not draw that weapon … We might as well keep it there.”

During his call with Locsin, Blinken also spoke of the importance of the military deal in US-Philippines ties.

“Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) for the security of both nations, and its clear application to armed attacks against the Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea,” the US State Department said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken also underscored that the United States rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea to the extent they exceed the maritime zones that China is permitted to claim under international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention,” it said.

China’s new legislation, passed last week, has fueled an outcry in the Philippines. 

“When another country claims the oceans surrounding us, which we claim, even threatens to demolish our fishing boats or fishing boats of any country that get to that ocean or that sea, this is a serious cause for concern,” Sen. Richard Gordon told the Senate during a plenary meeting on Tuesday. “This is a shot in the bow of all the claimants in the territories,” he said.

Topics: Philippines United States Antony Blinken Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Related

Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’
World
Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
World
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace

Indian opposition blames government for protest violence

Indian opposition blames government for protest violence
Updated 13 min 39 sec ago

Indian opposition blames government for protest violence

Indian opposition blames government for protest violence
  • A rally in New Delhi turned violent as clashes broke out between the police and protesting farmers
  • Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi to protest over controversial farm laws
Updated 13 min 39 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Sixteen Indian opposition parties on Thursday accused the government of orchestrating violence that left one person dead and hundreds injured during a farmers’ protest earlier this week. 

A protest march in New Delhi by thousands of farmers demanding the repeal of three controversial farm laws turned violent on India’s Republic Day on Tuesday as clashes broke out between the police and protesters.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the national capital for more than two months to protest against the laws passed in September, which they say leave them at the mercy of corporations.

“We believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the central government’s nefarious role in orchestrating those events,” the opposition parties said in a joint statement.

The 16 parties include the main opposition Congress party and important regional players such as Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Bihar and All India Trinamool Congress from Bengal, as well as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Tamil Nadu and Shiv Sena, the ruling party of Maharashtra.

They blamed New Delhi for “discrediting a legitimate mass movement through a government-sponsored disinformation campaign” as they demanded that the “anti-farmer laws” be repealed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of stirring up “agitating farmers.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Wednesday that the Congress “wants to provoke violence, provoke the police to take harsh action, to create instability.”

The government has held 10 rounds of talks with the protesters and has offered to suspend the new laws for 18 months to reach an agreement. The farmers have rejected the proposal, calling for the laws be revoked altogether.

“No matter what tactics the government employs we are not going to end the agitation till the laws are withdrawn,” Sunil Pradhan of the Tikait faction of Indian Farmers’ Union told Arab News.

Following Tuesday’s violent clashes, however, two farmer groups have withdrawn from the protest. A planned protest march to the parliament scheduled for Monday has also been cancelled. The government has filed cases against 25 farmer leaders.

Political analysts say that the violent clashes have further widened a trust deficit between the government and protesters.

“The differences between the government and the farmers have only grown and I don’t see any move forward toward resolution in near future,” Delhi-based political analyst Maneesh Chibber said.

He added that the farmers are convinced that the government “has had a hand in provoking chaos on Tuesday.”

“It will require deft handling from both sides if they want to do something concrete,” he said, “Initially New Delhi’s strategy was to tire out the farmers but I don’t think this is going to work with farmers.”

Topics: India Indian farmers Red Fort Delhi

Related

Indian farmers’ protest turns violent; historic fort stormed
World
Indian farmers’ protest turns violent; historic fort stormed
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
World
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Latest updates

Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
Riyadh attracts 24 new corporate groups to set up in the Saudi capital
Riyadh attracts 24 new corporate groups to set up in the Saudi capital
FII: French economy minister outlines three lessons from pandemic
FII: French economy minister outlines three lessons from pandemic
Indian opposition blames government for protest violence
Indian opposition blames government for protest violence
Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister
Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.