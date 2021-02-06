You are here

Model Shanina Shaik is moving back home to the US

Shanina Shaik is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent. File/Instagram
Updated 06 February 2021
DUBAI: It seems that Shanina Shaik is finally heading back home. The 29-year-old model, who spent the majority of the last year in London, has just obtained her visa for the United States. 

The Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, uploaded a picture of her passport showcasing the newly-acquired visa, writing: Today is such a very special day!! I’m extremely lucky and so very grateful. I’m going home!! It’s been one WHOLE year!! Thank you @carlosrosaslawgroup you’ve made the unimaginable happen (sic).” 

Shaik moved to London after more than a decade in the US. 

She recently revealed that she had plans to move back to the US when fellow model Dove Cameron asked Shaik via Instagram if she was “coming back,” to which Shaik responded: “Yes soon. Getting my visa!”

Shaik recently opened up about the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on her personal life. “If you guys don’t know, I actually live in the US and I can’t even go back,” she revealed on Instagram Stories. “And I don’t know when I’ll be able to go back to my home,” she added.

The news comes just days after the model, who walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times, revealed she is in a relationship with a new mystery man. 

Shaik recently split with her businessman beau, Seyed Payam Mirtorabi, following a whirlwind romance.

She revealed she was in a new relationship during an Instagram Q&A.

“You’re currently not in a relationship” a fan stated, to which Shaik responded “False… you’ll meet him soon” alongside a photo of a mystery man’s arm around her. 

It’s been reported that the model and Mirtorabi split in August. 

The former couple debuted their romance in December 2019. 

Shaik made things “Instagram official” just two months later in February, with a social media reveal of their relationship. 

She has since deleted all the pictures of the couple together from her Instagram account. 

The post came one month after her divorce from DJ Ruckus, real name Gregory Andrews, was made official on Jan. 23. According to court documents, their marriage lasted from April 28, 2018, until their split on June 25, 2019.

 

RAY HANANIA

  • Ahmed Ahmed was surprised when two police knocked on his door saying someone complained saying he had threatened terrorism
  • Comic says many Americans still do not understand the Arab community, and comedy is a powerful way to break through stereotypes
CHICAGO: Arab-American stand-up comedian Ahmed Ahmed was performing in Florida several years ago when he noted how few Arabs there were in the audience, joking: “It only takes one.”

He was surprised when the next day, two police officers knocked on his door. They said someone in the audience had complained that Ahmed had made a joke threatening terrorism, he told a virtual audience hosted by the Arab America Foundation and attended by Arab News. 

The pioneer comedian — who has also had acting roles in Hollywood movies such as “Executive Decision,” and in TV series such as “Roseanne” — said many Americans still do not understand the Arab community, and comedy is a powerful way to break through stereotypes.

“I feel like our culture, our stereotype keeps getting recycled,” he added. “Laughter is really important … Nobody can hate you when they’re laughing with you … It’s important to poke fun at our culture. There’s miles and miles of material.”

Other performers at the virtual event included journalist and food blogger Blanche Shaheen, acclaimed poet May Rihani, pop singer Abir and music sensation Emad Batayeh.

After Abir and Batayeh performed some of their latest musical releases, Rihani read poetry for the audience.

“I use my identity in my music and in my art … It’s fun for me to show my culture to people who may not know anything about it,” Abir said.

“There are all kinds of expectations on how I should dress, how I should dream, how I should work. The modern Arab woman … does what she wants to do,” she added, citing her mantra: “Don’t live for other people, live for yourself.”

Ahmed said he got into comedy despite resistance from his parents, although his father, who recently passed away, was considered one of the funniest entertainers at weddings and social gatherings.

“The thing that inspired me to get into entertainment was when I was 5 years old, when my parents took me to see a screening of the film ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God,’ which later was called ‘The Message’,” Ahmed recalled.

“We got their late, typically because we’re Middle Eastern … I watched this epic movie about Islam and the Arab world … It was a cinematic masterpiece that made me interested in film.”

