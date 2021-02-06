Model Shanina Shaik is moving back home to the US

DUBAI: It seems that Shanina Shaik is finally heading back home. The 29-year-old model, who spent the majority of the last year in London, has just obtained her visa for the United States.

The Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, uploaded a picture of her passport showcasing the newly-acquired visa, writing: Today is such a very special day!! I’m extremely lucky and so very grateful. I’m going home!! It’s been one WHOLE year!! Thank you @carlosrosaslawgroup you’ve made the unimaginable happen (sic).”

Shaik moved to London after more than a decade in the US.

She recently revealed that she had plans to move back to the US when fellow model Dove Cameron asked Shaik via Instagram if she was “coming back,” to which Shaik responded: “Yes soon. Getting my visa!”

Shaik recently opened up about the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on her personal life. “If you guys don’t know, I actually live in the US and I can’t even go back,” she revealed on Instagram Stories. “And I don’t know when I’ll be able to go back to my home,” she added.

The news comes just days after the model, who walked the Victoria’s Secret runway five times, revealed she is in a relationship with a new mystery man.

Shaik recently split with her businessman beau, Seyed Payam Mirtorabi, following a whirlwind romance.

She revealed she was in a new relationship during an Instagram Q&A.

“You’re currently not in a relationship” a fan stated, to which Shaik responded “False… you’ll meet him soon” alongside a photo of a mystery man’s arm around her.

It’s been reported that the model and Mirtorabi split in August.

The former couple debuted their romance in December 2019.

Shaik made things “Instagram official” just two months later in February, with a social media reveal of their relationship.

She has since deleted all the pictures of the couple together from her Instagram account.

The post came one month after her divorce from DJ Ruckus, real name Gregory Andrews, was made official on Jan. 23. According to court documents, their marriage lasted from April 28, 2018, until their split on June 25, 2019.