DUBAI: British Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney wore a gold Gucci gown to the fifth annual Albie Awards in London this week, alongside her husband, US actor George Clooney.

The gown had a sculpted, off-the-shoulder silhouette, with rows of gold sequins that flowed into a column of dangling fringe. She paired it with a shimmering clutch and pointed-toe pumps, and wore her hair in a deep side part.

George wore a black tailored suit, also by Gucci, which joined the event as its fashion partner this year.

The Albies, held at the city’s Natural History Museum, are an annual fundraiser organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the couple co-founded in 2016. The awards are named after South African anti-apartheid figure and former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs, who received a lifetime achievement award at the inaugural ceremony. They honor human rights defenders, journalists and activists who have worked for justice, often at great personal risk.

The event launched in New York in 2022 and has been held in London since last year.

This year’s honorees included Kyrgyz journalists Bolot Temirov and Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy, Malawian girls’ rights advocate Vanessa Mwangala, Pulitzer Prize-winning US photojournalist Lynsey Addario, Congolese human rights organization Justice Plus, and Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.

British television presenter Graham Norton hosted the ceremony, while US musicians Jackson Browne and Vic Mensa performed.

Guests included US actor Brad Pitt and his partner, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, British actresses Emma Thompson, Felicity Jones and Hannah Waddingham, US actress Laura Dern, US model Emily Ratajkowski, Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, Italian designer Donatella Versace, and Irish musicians Bono and The Edge.

Also in attendance were British actors Dominic West, Hugh Bonneville and Marisa Abela, Australian actors Isla Fisher and Joel Edgerton, Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa and US actors Josh Hartnett, Katherine Waterston and Richard Kind.

Amal Clooney, who was born in Beirut, is a barrister at London’s Doughty Street Chambers and has represented clients before the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights. Her family left Lebanon for the UK during the country’s civil war, when she was a toddler.