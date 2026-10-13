MOSCOW: Moscow Fashion Week 2026 — held at the historic Manege in the heart of the city next to Red Square — offered a compelling glimpse into a fashion scene unafraid to experiment, where traditional craftsmanship met contemporary design and theatrical storytelling took center stage.

From collections steeped in cultural heritage to presentations that blurred the boundaries between fashion, art and performance, the runways showcased a diverse range of creative voices. Here are five designers who stood out for their distinctive perspectives.

Gapanovich

The Murmansk-based contemporary fashion brand, launched in 2012 by Aleksandra Gapanovich, brought the second day of Moscow Fashion Week to a close. The collection, “Weathered Light,” drew on ammonites and the traces time leaves on materials. The inspiration was reflected in details such as asymmetrical draping, shell-like forms, oversized sequins, fringe, washed cotton and fabrics with a sun-faded finish.

Vereja

Moscow-based label Vereja brought day three to a theatrical close with “Guardians of Reia,” a raucous, playful and outrageously ambitious concert-fashion show celebrating the brand’s seventh anniversary. Held at the Manege before more than 1,000 spectators, the presentation blurred the lines between fashion, art and performance, bringing designer Igor Andreev’s fantastical universe of Reia to life. Archival designs, familiar characters and new creations shared the runway, alongside pieces from the brand’s “Beyond the Window Frame” exhibition. Andreev also performed original compositions live, transforming the retrospective into an immersive journey through the mythology and eccentric creative world of Vereja.

Viva Vox

Held at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the Moscow-based label’s latest presentation made striking use of its surroundings, with the museum’s red walls, sculptures and grand architecture providing a dramatic backdrop. Black, a longstanding signature of the brand, dominated the collection, appearing in elongated silhouettes, leather ensembles, bodysuits, oversized coats and high-collared trench coats. Sandy browns and beiges softened the otherwise moody palette, while the interplay between eveningwear and streetwear lent the collection a contemporary edge.

Masterpeace

The Moscow-based label closed the fourth day with “Silk of Time,” a collection inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s evocative film “In the Mood for Love.” Designer Evgenia Linovich drew on Asian sartorial traditions, blending the structured lines of kimonos with the fluid draping of saris, qipao collars and obi belts. These influences found expression in corsets, miniskirts, embroidered cargo trousers and tailored suits. Richly textured silks, jacquards and brocades were complemented by fur and feathers, lending the collection a sense of theatrical romance.

Li Lab

The Moscow label embraced unapologetic maximalism with “Venus in Aquarius,” a collection celebrating freedom, sensuality and creative expression. A riot of candy pink, scarlet, azure and lavender dominated the runway, punctuated by zebra prints and bold lettering. Figure-hugging tops were paired with pencil skirts and capri pants, while satin blouses and miniskirts brought a playful edge. Fur coats and feather boas dialled up the drama, delivering a collection that was as exuberant as it was unabashedly feminine.