Saudi Arabia sees surge in credit for SMEs in 2020: SAMA

When it comes to the monetary value of the deals, the UAE and Egypt still dominated overall. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

  • Micro companies — those with less than five staff — see the biggest increase in funding
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw a surge in financing awarded to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2020 by the Kingdom’s banks and financial companies despite the constraints of the economic impact of the coronavirus, according to recent official data.

Figures released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in late January showed that in the third quarter of 2020 the total amount of credit awarded to SMEs was SR 176.2 billion ($46.99 billion), up from SR115 billion in Q3 2019 and SR 106.7 billion in Q3 2018.

While the total figure rose 8.3 percent in 2019, it surged 52.4 percent in 2020.

Amount the four categories of companies monitored by SAMA, the biggest increase was for micro companies — classed as those with less then five employees — which saw an 89 percent rise in the total credit awarded to them.

The figure for small and medium companies rose by 58.9 and 48.4 percent, respectively.

Small companies are classed as those with six to 49 employees and medium-sized are those with 50 to 249 staff members.

The SAMA data also showed that credit from banks accounted for 93.6 percent of credit for SMEs, with the remainder coming from other financial companies.

The SAMA report said that SMEs also account for 8 percent of banks’ lending in Q3 2020, up from 5,8 percent in Q3 2018.

Commenting on the results, Wassim Basrawi, managing director for Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, told Arab News: “These new statistics confirm the growing confidence we also share at Wa’ed in the dynamic resilience that is being demonstrated by Saudi start-ups during the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this year, Wa’ed reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), up from four in 2019, with the value surging to SR31 million, up from SR10 million in 2019. In venture capital funding, Wa’ed deployed SR43 million to SMEs, up 34 percent year-on-year.

“In 2020, we also experienced rising demand for our loan, venture capital and incubation services at Wa’ed . . . The demand was there . . . We are doing this because we have full confidence and trust in our entrepreneurs and are deeply committed to supporting new ideas, solutions and products that fill critical gaps in the Kingdom’s economy and promote economic diversification.”

Basrawi also confirmed that Wa’ed is planning to double its deal volume over the next three years to meet this increasing demand for financing by SMEs. Since Wa’ed was established in 2011, it has deployed more than SR375 million startups in the Kingdom.

Last month, a new industry report also revealed that Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector in 2020. A study by data research platform Magnitt found that the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals across the Middle East and North Africa last year.

When it comes to the monetary value of the deals, the UAE and Egypt still dominated overall, but Saudi Arabia recorded a surge of 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million. By comparison the value of deals in the UAE rose 5 percent and Egyptian funding increased 31 percent.

Despite the SAMA figures for the surge in credit for micro companies, the Magnitt study identified a change in the allocation of capital away from early-stage ventures. Pre-seed investments — deal sizes of less than $100,000 — represented 47 percent of transactions in 2019, while in 2020 it fell to 27 percent. This revealed that last year investors were showing a preference for bigger-ticket Series A investments, or deals of between $100,000 and $3 million.

Saudi asset management industry resilient in 2021: KPMG

Saudi asset management industry resilient in 2021: KPMG
  • Firms managed $125.6bn of assets under management as of end-September 2020, up 14% since end-2019
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry looks resilient in 2021, according to global audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG, with official stock market listings and the increased presence of foreign investors set to be the major trends this year.

According to KPMG’s analysis, Saudi asset management firms managed SR471 billion ($125.6 billion) of assets under management as of the end of September 2020, up 14 percent compared to the end of 2019.

“A resilient asset management industry has withstood the two-fold challenges posed by the decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby investor redemptions have been limited and asset prices have either been stable or have rebounded,” said Ovais Shahab, head of financial services at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

“The industry is well prepared to play a pivotal role in providing the necessary impetus to the overall economic recovery.”

KPMG believes that the inclusion of Saudi equities in global indices such as MSCI and FTSE in mid-2019, coupled with Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in 2019, profoundly impacted global and local investor sentiments.

The consultancy firm noted that the entertainment, travel, hospitality and high street retail sectors faced the biggest challenges from the lockdown restrictions on operations.

“We expect some of the smaller players within these sectors to either exit the market as it may no longer be viable for them to remain in business, or be up for acquisition / consolidation / part sale by the larger companies operating in the respective sector,” Shahab said.

“Distressed assets may also be available, albeit on a selective basis, in the form of real estate, whereby valuations may have declined in certain geographic locations that had increased reliance on the sectors impacted most by the pandemic.”

Qualified foreign investors were net purchasers of SR18.75 billion worth of stocks on Tadawul last year.

While this was down 79 percent year-on-year, according to Argaam, citing data from the Saudi bourse, KPMG is confident that 2021 will see a return of foreign appetite.

“This is absolutely the case. The capital market reforms spearheaded by the CMA (Capital Market Authority) are creating the ecosystem needed to attract and retain foreign capital,” said Shahab.

“We therefore expect the scale of foreign investment to increase going forward, especially when the market is bullish and still generating favorable results.”

Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co. last month issued a report concluding that Saudi Arabia is set to lead the regional IPO market in 2021, with authorities believed to be viewing over 15 potential listing applications.

The report said the Kingdom “continued to provide leadership for primary markets in 2020,” as four of the seven IPOs in the region were on Tadawul.

Saudi Arabia also dominated in terms of IPO proceeds generated, accounting for 78 percent — or $1.45 billion — of issuance.

The report said the Kingdom’s healthcare operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services had the largest IPO in the region in 2020, with proceeds of $698.6 million. Saudi retailer Bin Dawood Holding came next with proceeds of $585.1 million.

Globally, IPO volumes grew 15 percent year-on-year in 2020 to reach 1,322 issuances. Proceeds rose 26 percent to $263 billion over the same period, the highest level since 2010 and driven mainly by a 69 percent year-on-year surge in issuances in the US. China saw a 41 percent increase in the number of issuances.

Speaking at a webinar organized by Bloomberg in December, Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, said: “A nice number (a dozen or so) of IPOs are coming up in 2021.”

Shahab agrees with this positive sentiment toward the IPO market in 2021 for three main reasons.

Firstly, he believes there is “pent-up demand” for IPOs, given that several companies had planned for an IPO in 2020 but had to revisit their plans in light of the pandemic, and may well be revitalizing them in 2021.

Secondly, he said companies in some sectors in Saudi Arabia are primed to go for an IPO. He cited non-banking financing industry companies that are exploring an IPO in order to diversify their source of funding to better compete in a crowded market dominated by banks.

Lastly, he pointed to the drive toward privatizations. The National Center for Privatization (NCP) raised SR3 billion in revenue from the sale of state assets last year.

This is expected to rise to approximately SR15 billion or more in 2021, NCP CEO Rayyan Nagadi said in January. Shahab said: “IPOs present a viable avenue to achieve this.”

 

