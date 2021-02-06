You are here

Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Medical chief hails ‘very reassuring’ result
  • Oxford vaccine likely less effective against South African strain
LONDON: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading variant of coronavirus that originated in the UK, but is likely less effective against the South African strain, its manufacturers have said.

New research found that the jab combats the “Kent variant” that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year.

Data also reveals further signs that the vaccine can work to reduce transmission. Dr. June Raine, CEO of the UK medical regulator, said the results are “very reassuring.”

Meanwhile, a new report from the regulator found that the benefits of coronavirus vaccination far outweigh the minor risks involved.

The report said the “overwhelming majority” of possible side effects are only mild, such as arm pain from needles, minor headaches, chills or fever.

The reporting rate for side effects is about three per 1,000 doses — a similar level to common annual flu jabs.

But because some vaccine recipients fail to report side effects, regulators believe that about one in 10 people should expect mild side effects.

Another study from Oxford, awaiting peer review, found that people who had received a vaccine and were later infected showed lower amounts of virus matter in the body.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator in the Oxford vaccine trial, said this led to a “reasonable assumption that vaccines could translate into a substantial reduction in transmission.”

The vaccine works just as well against the UK strain as against initial versions of the virus, meaning that other immune system elements might play an important role in protecting against the disease.

But Mene Pangalos, head of research and development for AstraZeneca, said it is likely that the vaccine will be less effective in preventing mild and moderate symptoms from the South African variant.

Topics: UK Oxford University Oxford vaccine AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president

Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president
Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president

Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president
  • Shahawy said he hoped his election represented “legal academia’s growing recognition of the importance of diversity”
  • Coming from a community routinely demonized in American public discourse, I hope this represents some progress: Shahawy
BOSTON: The Harvard Law Review has named a Los Angeles-born Egyptian-American as what it believes is its first Muslim president in its 134-year history, elevating him to the top of one of the most prestigious US law journals.
Harvard Law School student Hassaan Shahawy said he hoped his election represented “legal academia’s growing recognition of the importance of diversity, and perhaps its growing respect for other legal traditions.”
Among the legal and political luminaries who have worked at the Harvard Law Review was former US President Barack Obama, named the journal’s first Black president in 1990. Three serving members of the US Supreme Court were editors of the Harvard Law Review, as were the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia.
“Coming from a community routinely demonized in American public discourse, I hope this represents some progress, even if small and symbolic,” Shahawy, 26, told Reuters in an email.
Law reviews are staffed by the top students at US law schools, who are often recruited for judicial clerkships and other prestigious jobs in the profession.
The review’s first female president, Susan Estrich, was elected in 1977. Other presidents have been Latino and openly gay. The first Black woman was elected president in 2017.
Shahawy graduated Harvard as an undergraduate in 2016 with a degree in History and Near Eastern Studies. He then attended the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar to pursue a doctorate in Oriental Studies and studied Islamic law.
Shahawy said he has been active working with refugee populations and on criminal justice reform. His future plans are unclear, though he cited the possibility of becoming a public interest lawyer or working in academia.

Topics: Harvard Law Review Muslim Hassaan Shahawy

