AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn
A nurse assistant prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority vaccination program for health workers at a community medical center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP)
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce a next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn before the Northern Hemisphere winter, an executive at the British drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Asked when AstraZeneca could produce a next generation vaccine to tackle new variants, AstraZeneca research chief Mene Pangalos said “as rapidly as possible.”
“We’re very much aiming to try and have something ready by the autumn, so this year,” he said, adding that the timeline included lab work as well as clinical studies needed to test the new shots.
The aim is to be prepared by the winter, he said in a briefing with the media.
“When we have the next variant, everyone will be up to speed and it should hopefully be more straightforward,” he said.
The partners are confident the shot will work against the more infectious variant identified in Britain that has spread around the world, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said on the briefing.
They are getting close to having data on the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine on older adults, both executives said on the call, emphasising that evidence shows the shot is safe for that age group.
Their comments come after some countries in the European Union have recommended against using the shot on people over 65 years old because of a lack of sufficient data for that age group.
The results from a late-stage trial of the shot in the United States may be available in the next month or two, Pangalos said.

Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country's west. (Screenshot: Twitter - @Tareq_Alaows)
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian who fled his country’s conflict in 2015 is running to become an MP in Germany’s general election this September.

Tareq Alaows, 31, is set to run for the Green Party in Oberhausen and Dinslaken, an industrial constituency in the country’s west.

“I want to become the first person who escaped from Syria to enter the Bundestag (Parliament) and lend a political voice to the hundreds of thousands of fugitives who are living with us today,” he said.

Alaows, who is yet to earn his German citizenship, studied law in Damascus and Aleppo, and protested against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime during the conflict. He worked for the Red Crescent and documented the regime’s litany of rights abuses.

Fearing repercussions from the regime, Alaows fled to Dortmund. He arrived on Sept. 4, 2015, soon after Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany would offer temporary residency to migrants.

He is now a permanent resident and works for a charity in Berlin. Alaows is aiming to receive a German passport in the coming months, which will be required if he is to successfully stand as a candidate in September. 

“In the war and during my flight, I had to see for myself what it means to be stripped of your rights,” Alaows said in a video shared on Twitter.

“This is why I will stand up especially for upholding human rights. Germany and North Rhine-Westphalia are my homeland. My political work on a national level began right here in my constituency, Oberhausen and Dinslaken, and so it is here that I want to take a step towards the Bundestag.”

At the last general election in 2017, the Greens finished in fourth place with just 7 percent of the vote.

But Germany’s electoral system of proportional representation means that Alaows could be elected to the Bundestag as one of the Greens’ regional slate candidates.

