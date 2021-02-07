You are here

Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time

The app’s administrators released a statement saying that the diagnosis of the technical defect that was limiting use had been resolved, after careful follow-up and analysis. (SPA)
RIYADH: Due to the concerning rise in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in recent days, a number of public and private establishments require visitors to show their health status via the Tawakkalna app.
Due to high demand, the app saw a surge in user operations (over 250 million in 24 hours), leading to the app crashing. It is now back up and operational.
The app’s administrators released a statement saying that the diagnosis of the technical defect that was limiting use had been resolved, after careful follow-up and analysis.
Absher and Tawakkalna users were sent text messages with their names, identification numbers and health statuses that would allow them to enter establishments.

Total cases: 369,961

Recoveries: 361,237

Deaths: 6,397

The statement added that work continues to restore all app services shortly, including COVID-19 test reservation services.
Almost 10 million users registered with Tawakkalna since May 2020. That number rose by 22.5 percent to 12.5 million users within a short period of time, which led to the crash in app’s function.
Meanwhile, authorities are keeping vigilant, and field inspections are being carried out throughout the Kingdom’s regions to ensure that public and private establishments are adhering to safety and health protocols in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Over 27,000 inspections have been made, resulting in 6,200 violations between Feb. 3-5, with 1,054 establishments closed.
Saudi Arabia recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, meaning 369,961 people in the Kingdom had now contracted the disease. The number of critical cases rose by 16 in the past 24 hours, raising the number to 401, as active case reached 2,327.
In addition, 283 new recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 361,237, while four new deaths occurred, raising the death toll to 6,397.

Madinah governor tours King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City

Madinah governor tours King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has inspected the newly named King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City in Madinah after a royal decree to name the new hospital complex was issued.

A Council of Ministers resolution recently approved the conversion of three hospitals in Madinah — the general hospital, the obstetrics, gynecology and children’s hospital, and the Al-Amal Complex for Mental Health — into a medical city. It will be the first comprehensive medical city to serve the region, and has a total capacity of up to 1,246 beds.

The Madinah governor visited each hospital in the medical city and viewed a visual presentation on the medical departments and services available in the complex.

The city will provide specialized medical services, including a center for neurological sciences, an oncology center, a diabetes center, a heart center, a medical rehabilitation center and a research center, in addition to emergency services and outpatient clinics.

Following the inspection tour, Prince Faisal said work will continue with the health ministry and other authorities to activate the city as an international standard health facility that will meet the aspirations of the leadership in providing training, curative, medical and health services for residents and visitors.

