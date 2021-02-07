8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

- Saudi Telecom Co. (stc) signed an agreement with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications (GO) on settling the latter's due balances and debt.

- Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 12 percent cash dividend, at SR 1.2 ($0.32) per share, for Q4 2020.

- Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. signed an agreement to acquire an additional 35 percent stake in its subsidiary, Integrated Production Company for Audiovisual Media Production, for SR 7.25 million.

- Halwani Bros. Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on paying cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for 2020, totaling SR 47.14 million.

- Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group Company for Tourism and Development announced that all its entertainment centers inside and outside the commercial complexes, restaurants, cinemas and cafes owned by the group and its joint ventures in Saudi Arabia will be closed for 10 days, which can be extended.

- Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al-Khodari Sons Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), requiring it to amend its Zakat reports for the period from 2014 to 2018, and pay Zakat differences worth SR 293.8 million.

- Saudi Ceramic Co.’s board of directors recommended a 33.3 percent capital hike to SAR 800 million from SR 600 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

- Brent crude on Friday gained 50 cents to reach $59.34 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 62 cents to reach $56.85/bbl.