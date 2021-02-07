You are here

  • Home
  • 8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
(Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crjz5

Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

- Saudi Telecom Co. (stc) signed an agreement with Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications (GO) on settling the latter's due balances and debt.

- Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 12 percent cash dividend, at SR 1.2 ($0.32) per share, for Q4 2020.

- Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. signed an agreement to acquire an additional 35 percent stake in its subsidiary, Integrated Production Company for Audiovisual Media Production, for SR 7.25 million.

- Halwani Bros. Co.’s shareholders approved the board’s recommendation on paying cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for 2020, totaling SR 47.14 million.

- Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group Company for Tourism and Development announced that all its entertainment centers inside and outside the commercial complexes, restaurants, cinemas and cafes owned by the group and its joint ventures in Saudi Arabia will be closed for 10 days, which can be extended.

- Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al-Khodari Sons Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), requiring it to amend its Zakat reports for the period from 2014 to 2018, and pay Zakat differences worth SR 293.8 million.

- Saudi Ceramic Co.’s board of directors recommended a 33.3 percent capital hike to SAR 800 million from SR 600 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

- Brent crude on Friday gained 50 cents to reach $59.34 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 62 cents to reach $56.85/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 
Corporate News
GIB main partner of Saudi International golf tournament 
Massive registration surge causes Saudi Tawakkalna COVID-19 app to crash
Saudi Arabia
Massive registration surge causes Saudi Tawakkalna COVID-19 app to crash

45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic

45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic
Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic

45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic
  • This shift was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still impacting the sector
  • The current situation made mergers the optimum choice for the private education facilities to stop losses
Updated 07 February 2021
Argaam

Abdulaziz Al-Fahad, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Private Education and Training, said that almost 45% of students in private schools and 90% children in private kindergartens shifted to government ones.

This shift was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still impacting the sector, Makkah paper reported, citing Al-Fahad during a webinar on the Kingdom’s private education held by Asharqia Chamber.

Some private schools, whose operations were halted, might exit the market if distance learning continued for a new year, the top official explained, adding that the prolonged crisis will lead to a “disastrous impact” in the private education and training facilities.

The current situation made mergers the optimum choice for the private education facilities to stop losses and protect the national facilities and investor funds.

The Kingdom is home to 1,600 private education and training facilities, Al-Fahad added, noting that the committee developed several initiatives to cut this count to one third at least, so as to build solid facilities that can weather tough conditions.

Topics: Education Saudi Arabia Cornavirus

Related

Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins
Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins

Latest updates

Obamas set to adapt ‘Exit West’ by author Mohsin Hamid for Netflix
Obamas set to adapt ‘Exit West’ by author Mohsin Hamid for Netflix
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Thoughtful disaster movie ‘Greenland’ is a welcome surprise
Thoughtful disaster movie ‘Greenland’ is a welcome surprise
Model Nora Attal lands yet another fashion campaign
Nora Attal stars in Net-a-Porter’s Spring 2021 campaign. Supplied
45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic
45% of students in Saudi Arabia shifted to government schools amid pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.