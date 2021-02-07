You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi stock market cuts trading fees by 22%

Abu Dhabi stock market cuts trading fees by 22%

Abu Dhabi stock market cuts trading fees by 22%
It is the second time ADX has reduced fees. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2r8xh

Updated 07 February 2021
Shane McGinley

Abu Dhabi stock market cuts trading fees by 22%

Abu Dhabi stock market cuts trading fees by 22%
  • The fee cut will come into effect from Feb. 14 as part of its new ADX One strategy
Updated 07 February 2021
Shane McGinley

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced plans to cut trading fees by 22 percent, one of a number of initiatives designed to boost activity and liquidity on the bourse.

The fee cut will come into effect from Feb. 14 as part of its new ADX One strategy to double the market capitalization of companies listed on the exchange by 2024.

It is the second time ADX has reduced fees, the previous cut being in June 2019. Under the new plan, fees of all transactions that occur on ADX will be reduced to 0.175 percent from 0.225 percent from Feb. 14.

In another initiative to boost trading volume, ADX brokerage firms that generate 20 million UAE dirhams ($5.45 million) or more in trading commission will be exempt from paying any trading commission fees for the year.

ADX Chairman Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa Al-Hammadi said: “Reducing overall transaction costs for trading on the exchange is one of many initiatives we are undertaking to achieve our strategy of attracting new liquidity sources and making listing and investing in ADX an attractive value proposition.”

The market capitalization of stocks listed on ADX reached 750 billion dirhams for the first time in 2020, a 39.7 percent increase from 533 billion dirhams in 2019.

The number of foreign investors on ADX increased 38 percent in 2020, while the value of shares they traded rose by 6.5 percent to 62.6 billion dirhams. Trading by institutions rose 35.6 percent to 111.1 billion dirhams last year.

According to data by Zawya, ADX was one of the best-performing stock markets in the region in January, up 10.9 percent to 5,593.5 points. It rose to 5,676.15 points by the middle of the month, achieving a 15-year high.

The main gains were in the insurance-related sector. The volume of trades rose 3.8 percent to 2.2 billion, while the value of trades was up 20 percent month-on-month to 10 billion dirhams.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Related

Update Abu Dhabi reduces attendance in public sector workplace to 30%
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi reduces attendance in public sector workplace to 30%
Abu Dhabi eyes $275m worth of investments in Turkmenistan
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi eyes $275m worth of investments in Turkmenistan

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times

UK plans to tax firms that profited from pandemic: Sunday Times
  • The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, the report said
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

Britain plans to tax retailers and tech companies whose profits have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday Times reported, citing leaked emails.
The government has summoned companies to discuss how an online sales tax would work, while plans are also being drawn up for a one-off “excessive profits tax,” the newspaper reported.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes at the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the COVID-19 furlough programme and support for businesses, the report said.
They are instead likely to surface in the second half of the year.
Sunak faces pressure from some in his Conservative Party to show spending is under control when he presents a new budget, after what is on track to be the heaviest annual borrowing since World War Two.
He has promised to put public finances on a sustainable footing once the economy begins to recover. Data last month showed public borrowing since the start of the financial year in April reached a record 271 billion pounds ($370 billion).
The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Sunday Times report.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study
Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers
Middle-East
Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers

Latest updates

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
Family of British car crash victim urges extradition from Turkey
Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow
Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow
Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors
Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.