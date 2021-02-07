You are here

TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization

TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization
Updated 07 February 2021
TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization

TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization
RIYADH: The majority of respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they disagreed with the US decision to revoke the terrorist designation of the Iranian-backed Houthis — reversing one of Trump’s final decisions before leaving office.
More than 64 percent of those who participated in the poll said they opposed the decision, while 19.3 percent said they supported the move, while 16.6 percent had no opinion.

The decision to revoke the designation was revealed last week by a spokesperson for the US State Department.


“This decision has nothing to do with our view of the Houthis and their reprehensible conduct, including attacks against civilians and the kidnapping of American citizens,” the official said.
“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration,” they said, adding the US remained committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory against attacks by the rebels.

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021
TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe COVID-19 will not see its end by 2021
RIYADH: More than half of respondents who participated in Arab News Twitter poll believe the virus will not be contained this year.

A majority of 50.3 percent said the world will not see an end to the global pandemic in 2021. While 30.2 percent showed optimism and voted that the virus would be contained by this summer and 16.2 percent said by fall. 

There are an estimated 105 million documented cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 2.3 million confirmed deaths to date.

The new vaccine rollouts, however, have raised hopes of policy makers and industry leaders who told Reuters they were optimistic about seeing 2021 put the pandemic behind it, despite a resurgence in cases.

 

Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who has headed up the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, believes it would take 75 percent of the world’s population to be inoculated before seeing things return to its pre-pandemic state.

Bloomberg, using a vaccine tracker, have begun analyzing how long states and countries around the world will take to vaccinate 75 percent of their populations. As of Saturday, there have been 124 million vaccinations administered worldwide.

 

Israel is currently the country with the highest vaccination rate and is expected to hit 75 percent coverage in two months, while the US is expected to get there by new years’ 2022. 

Due to vaccinations increasing in richer countries than the rest of the world, Bloomberg calculated that it will take the world seven years to hit the 75 percent inoculation target at its current pace.

Bloomberg’s calculator is designed to put today’s vaccination rates into perspective by using the most recent rolling average of vaccinations. As vaccination numbers increase, the time needed to hit the 75 percent threshold is expected to fall.

In a time of grave uncertainties, however, it still is premature to predict what will happen this year.

