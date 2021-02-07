TWITTER POLL: Majority still view Houthis as terrorist organization

RIYADH: The majority of respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they disagreed with the US decision to revoke the terrorist designation of the Iranian-backed Houthis — reversing one of Trump’s final decisions before leaving office.
More than 64 percent of those who participated in the poll said they opposed the decision, while 19.3 percent said they supported the move, while 16.6 percent had no opinion.
#POLL: Would you agree with a US move to revoke the terrorist designation of the #Houthis?
— Arab News (@arabnews) February 6, 2021
The decision to revoke the designation was revealed last week by a spokesperson for the US State Department.
“This decision has nothing to do with our view of the Houthis and their reprehensible conduct, including attacks against civilians and the kidnapping of American citizens,” the official said.
“Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration,” they said, adding the US remained committed to helping Saudi Arabia defend its territory against attacks by the rebels.