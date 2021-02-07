You are here

  • Home
  • ‘The wait is over’: Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

‘The wait is over’: Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

‘The wait is over’: Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations
A medical staff inoculates a man with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Mugda General Hospital as the vaccination began across the country, in Dhaka on February 7, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8d2u6

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

‘The wait is over’: Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

‘The wait is over’: Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Bangladesh has received 5 million of the 30 million doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine it has ordered from the Serum Institute of India
  • The country has also received 2 million doses of COVISHIELD as a gift from India
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, aiming to inoculate 3.5 million people in the first month.
The south Asian country is seeking to inoculate 80% of its population of around 170 million, with each person getting two doses administered four weeks apart.
However the government has nearly halved its target for the first month from 6 million people as only a little over 328,000 people had registered for the vaccine by Saturday.
Bangladesh has received 5 million of the 30 million doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine it has ordered from the Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s biggest vaccine producer and is making the AstraZeneca vaccine. The country has also received 2 million doses of COVISHIELD as a gift from India.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque called COVISHIELD “the best and the safest vaccine.”
“The wait is over. Today is a historic day for us after such a difficult year,” Maleque told Reuters. “I took the vaccine today. I am feeling good. Everyone must take the vaccine,” he said.
He added that 567 coronavirus frontline health workers, who were vaccinated last week before the vaccine program launch, had not experienced any difficulties or side-effects.
“I appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumors and take the vaccine,” the minister said.
Bangladesh has officially reported 538,062 cases and 8,205 deaths. The daily rate of infections has eased sharply since a peak in July.
Bangladesh will get 68 million doses of vaccine from the GAVI vaccine alliance, the health minister said, referring to a global health partnership set up to increase access to immunization in poor countries.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus vaccine

Related

Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy
World
Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy
Special Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite UN concerns
World
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite UN concerns

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency
  • Extremist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack
  • 12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town
Updated 07 February 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Twelve security agents were killed on Sunday by a roadside bomb planted outside a Somali town where political leaders had been meeting to try to resolve a row over a presidential selection process due to be held on Monday.
Extremist group al Shabaab, which analysts say is keen on exploiting the deadlock, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Those killed included Abdirashid Abdunur, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency in Dhusamareb, police officer Mohamed Ahmed said. In all, 12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town, police said.
A deal on how to choose a new president on Monday has been elusive so far, threatening to unleash more political turmoil.
Somalia had initially aimed to hold its first direct election in more than three decades but delays in preparations, and the government's inability to rein in daily attacks by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents, meant switching to an indirect vote, with elders picking lawmakers who would choose a president.
However, regional authorities in at least two of Somalia's five federal states, Puntland and Jubbaland, oppose holding the election for now.

Topics: Somalia bomb

Related

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by KSRelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez, and UNICEF’s representative in the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UNICEF to support education in Somalia
Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing
World
Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing

Latest updates

GCC calls Egypt main pillar for security of Arab region
GCC calls Egypt main pillar for security of Arab region
CEO of Middle East ride hailing firm Careem looks forward to full recovery by end of year
CEO of Middle East ride hailing firm Careem looks forward to full recovery by end of year
Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’
Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’
Children return to classrooms in Jordan after a year away
Children return to classrooms in Jordan after a year away

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.