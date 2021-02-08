Chinese ambassador says vaccine donation to Egypt ‘reflection of friendship’

You are here

As of Saturday night, 169,106 coronavirus cases had been recorded in Egypt. There have been 132,054 recoveries and 9,604 deaths. (AFP/File)
  • Ambassador Liao Liqiang said that, ever since the outbreak, the two countries had been committed to showing solidarity and cooperation with each other
CAIRO: China’s ambassador to Egypt said his government’s donation of 300,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the Middle Eastern country was a “reflection of friendship” between the two countries’ heads of state.

Ambassador Liao Liqiang told a news conference that, ever since the outbreak, the two countries had been committed to showing solidarity and cooperation with each other. 

China had decided to provide Egypt with 300,000 Sinopharm doses, enough to vaccinate 150,000 people, in the interest of traditional friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual assistance between the two countries in facing the virus, he said.

He said that this push was in order to support the efforts of the Egyptian government to ensure people’s safety and that it came within efforts to deepen the traditional friendship between Egypt and China and strengthen bilateral cooperation in facing the pandemic.

He said that this bilateral cooperation in confronting the coronavirus started a new page of solidarity, and that his country would not forget Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sending the Chinese health minister a gift of solidarity during these most difficult times. Egypt also lit up its archaeological monuments with the colors of the Chinese flag.

He said that China had provided batches of medical supplies to Egypt to support its efforts in fighting the virus, and that this measure reflected the personal friendship between the leaders of the two countries, the depth of Egyptian-Chinese relations and the affection of Chinese people toward Egyptians. China would also provide a batch of vaccines to the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

The Egyptian Ministry of the Interior announced that, in a single week, it had collected EGP5 million ($319,038) in fines from citizens who did not wear a protective face mask, as part of precautionary measures taken to fight the virus.

It said that 97,580 people were arrested in a week for not wearing protective masks and that 96,635 people had paid the fine. Prosecution authorities had approached 945 people who did not pay the prescribed fine, it added.

According to the ministry, the total fines paid in a week for not wearing a medical mask amounted to EGP4,831,750.

Last May, the government issued an order obliging workers and those frequenting markets, shops, government establishments, private establishments, banks, all means of collective transport, whether public or private, to wear protective masks. Those failing to adhere to these decisions were fined up to EGP4,000.

Egypt’s coronavirus cases have been declining. 

The Ministry of Health and Population said on Saturday night that 509 new cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded during the last 24 hours, a decline from the numbers recorded on Friday.

As of Saturday night, 169,106 coronavirus cases had been recorded in Egypt. There have been 132,054 recoveries and 9,604 deaths.

  • Ankara faces accusations of foreign meddling and violating Syrian territorial sovereignty
ISTANBUL: Ankara has announced that it will open a health care vocational school and a medical faculty in the Cobanbey (Al-Ra’i) town of Syria near the Turkish border.

The surprise decision was published in Turkey’s Official Gazette on Friday night.

Cobanbey, in northern Syria in Aleppo, is a predominantly Turkmen town under Syrian opposition control. The medical school will be established under the auspices of Turkey’s Health Sciences University.

While some experts consider such moves a boost to the region’s damaged social infrastructure, others say Ankara may face accusations from Syria of foreign meddling violating its territorial sovereignty.

Since 2018, Turkey has been building hospital university faculties in Syria, including in Afrin, Al-Bab and Idlib, to encourage the return of Syrian refugees. The Turkish lira is also being used in Cobanbey district and Al-Bab.

A university campus was established in Al-Bab by Turkey’s Harran University to provide trilingual education in Turkish, Arabic and English.

Turkey’s Diyanet Foundation opened a primary school for 1,100 students in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib in November 2020.  

The Turkish Health Ministry has completed three hospitals in Al-Bab, Marea and Cobanbey with a total bed capacity of 475.

With such “footprints” in Syrian territories, Ankara hopes to persuade millions of  refugees in Turkey to return, but has had no big success so far.

According to Oxford University Middle East analyst, Samuel Ramani, Turkey’s infrastructure and humanitarian aid projects should win support from Syrians in rebel-held areas because humanitarian aid through international organizations such as the UN is biased in favor of the Assad regime and Russia.

“But, the Syrian government will resist Turkey’s humanitarian intervention and claim it’s a violation of sovereignty, and Turkey will face frictions from Russia and Iran on this issue,” he told Arab News.

Ramani thinks that even if Turkey is undermining the sovereignty of a UN-recognized government in Syria, there is little that the international community or legal institutions can do.

“Moreover, Turkey could perhaps invoke a variant of Responsibility to Protect to justify its actions, as it is protecting the human security and health of Syrian civilians at a time when the Syrian government of Assad is not living up to its sovereign responsibilities to protect civilians,” he said.

However, the Syrian official news agency SANA reported on Sunday that “Syria categorically rejects the Turkish regime’s decision to open a faculty and institute as this is considered a dangerous act and a flagrant violation of the international law and the UN Charter.”

“This null decision constitutes a continuation of the Turkish regime’s practices in igniting and prolonging the crisis in Syria,” the SANA report said, based on an official source from the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

“Syria affirms that these attacks by the Turkish regime on its sovereignty, including the building of the so-called (separation wall) and adopting the policy of Turkification at the schools, in addition to dealing in the Turkish lira and opening an authority for the Turkish Post, have been pretexts behind which this regime hides to justify its terrorist practices,” the source said.

Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council, said that the Turkish government had been connecting north Syria to the Turkish state via electricity and water provision, security, and the provision of humanitarian aid more generally.

“While there is a dire need for accredited education projects in Syria, given the fact that so many students have been deprived of education programs for years, it is important that any education initiative incorporates local educators and the needs of the local population. Local ownership and input will be necessary for this to be a welcome endeavour by Syrians,” she told Arab News.

