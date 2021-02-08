You are here

South Korea seeks to reassure aging residents after raising COVID-19 vaccine questions
Nearly 16 percent of South Korea’s population is 65 years or older. (AFP)
SEOUL: With one of the fastest aging populations in the world, South Korea has sought to reassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine but is still examining its efficacy for people older than 65.
A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said last week.
The government confirmed on Monday it would go ahead with plans to distribute the company’s vaccine, but that regulators will decide later this week whether to provide it to older citizens.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong said some 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, enough for some 750,000 people, will arrive in the final week of February.
AstraZeneca vaccines will be supplied to South Korea starting on Feb. 24, local news outlet Yonhap reported later in the day citing the government.
Nearly 16 percent of South Korea’s population is 65 years or older. Several European nations have said they plan to restrict the vaccine to younger people, or are considering doing so, because of insufficient data on its efficacy in the elderly.
AstraZeneca denied media reports that its vaccine was not very effective for people over 65, saying a strong immune response to the vaccine had been shown in blood analysis of elderly trial participants.
In an attempt to address public concerns, the KDCA held a public question-and-answer event on Monday where health officials sought to reassure residents.
“If you ask me if I would let my 80 something mother get an AstraZeneca vaccine, yes, I would recommend that she receive any vaccine that’s available,” said Nam Jae-hwan, a professor at the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul, who spoke at the briefing as an adviser to the KDCA.
Plans call for health care workers and the elderly to be vaccinated as soon as this month, with the goal of reaching herd immunity for South Korea’s 52 million people by November.
The KDCA reported 289 new daily coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, the lowest since late November.
The government on Saturday eased curfews on restaurants and other businesses outside the capital Seoul amid a public backlash over tight curbs to contain COVID-19.

UK’s official terror threat level lowered to ‘substantial’

LONDON: Britain’s official terrorism threat level has been lowered from “severe” to “substantial” because the tempo of attacks in Europe has lessened.
The UK government said Monday that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center had lowered the level to the middle rung of its five-point scale, meaning an attack in Britain is likely. In November, the threat level was raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, after deadly attacks in Austria and France.
“The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
She said that despite the lowered level, “terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.”
The center, which was established in 2003, sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas.
The UK level has been at severe most of the time since 2014, briefly rising to “critical” amid violent attacks in 2017.

