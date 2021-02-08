‘Against the Loveless World’ traces the shifting identities of a Palestinian woman

You are here

“Against the Loveless World” is by author Susan Abulhawa. (Supplied)
MANAL SHAKIR

MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In a long and arduous journey for a woman who has four names, that begins in the Hawalli neighborhood of Kuwait and moves through Jordan and Palestine, comes the heartbreaking, yet fiercely resilient novel, “Against the Loveless World,” by author Susan Abulhawa.

Confined to a tiny cell with only spiders for company, readers first meet Nahr, a young woman jailed in an Israeli prison. With no idea of how long she has been imprisoned or for what crime, Nahr recalls her life, her four names, the multiple places she has called home, and how she has had to fight for love and belonging in a world that wants to give her neither.

Abulhawa’s main character has as many names as she has homes, moving from place to place as a child of exiles and becoming one herself during the Gulf War. With her mother, brother, and grandmother Sitti Wasfiyeh, Nahr navigates a life through Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, a home she knows so little of, and then an Israeli prison. She learns early that she has little control over her life, especially when the very politics of her existence are in the hands of everyone else but her. But she grows up in Kuwait with stories of her homeland told by her mother and Sitti Wasfiyeh, who is constantly traveling through Ein Al-Sultan in her mind.

On the brink of poverty and shouldering the responsibility to keep her family afloat, Nahr must do whatever she can to ensure survival, and allow her brother Jehad to study at university.

With dreams of marriage, of her own children and of freedom, Nahr’s fight to survive a world that is intent on testing her lands her in situations that could break the weak. But Nahr is strong and chooses to fight, balancing a lifetime of exile and refugee stories on her back. Within her young character’s life, Abulhawa writes of an eternity, as Nahr has lived more life than most.

In an unthinkably harsh reality, and one that is a continuous experiment in resilience, Abulhawa pushes to the fore themes of identity and adaptability, posing the question: How can an oppressor know roots when they live by unearthing trees?

DUBAI: Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has always been a staunch advocate for womens’ right to education. The activist, who has been campaigning for equal schooling opportunities since the age of 11, was ambushed and shot by the Taliban in 2012 while on her way home. 

Fortunately, she survived and did not falter in her mission to promote access to education. Yousafzai has since traveled the world to give inspirational speeches, written a best-selling book and become the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize at just 17.

She has continued to use her influence to enact change via the non-profit Malala Fund, that advocates for girls’ education through helping build schools in rural areas, offering programs to advance secondary education and providing school supplies for those who need them most.

The activist, 23, took the opportunity to speak at the 2021 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature over the weekend to discuss why we should prioritize the right to education and to highlight the current issues making it difficult for females around the world to attend school.

Speaking virtually, the Oxford University graduate said: “Every girl should have the right to complete 12 years of education.”

She also touched on the effects that the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has had on schooling.

“Millions of girls are being taken out of schools, which is a serious cause of concern,” Yousafzai said.

“I really hope that governments, teachers, civil society and education activists are giving their full attention to this, ensuring that girls are learning from home, at this time,” she said.

Citing research from the Malala Fund, Yousafzai revealed that it is estimated that 20 million more girls will be dropping out of school for issues like “girls being pushed into forced marriages or having to become the financial supporters of their families and added responsibilities, leaving no time for their education.”

She added: “There is a gender disparity when we look at how COVID-19 has impacted education, not only while the pandemic is ongoing but also once it is over and many children start returning to school. Several girls might be held back for these reasons and will not be able to return to school.”

Yousafzai pointed out that the Malala Fund has initiated a series of initiatives to make sure girls can continue learning during the pandemic and return to school as soon as it is safe. 

“One of the activists that we support in Nigeria started radio lessons during the pandemic, to keep children engaged in education and learn from home. In Pakistan, the activists have worked on coming up with mobile apps and providing educational lessons through national television,” said the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

She concluded her empowering speech by stating that while “there are millions of more girls who are at risk of losing their education, the Malala Fund will continue to work hard and ensure that as many girls are able to return to school once this is over.”

