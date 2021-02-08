Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,406.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 356 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 370,634 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,415 remain active and 401 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 164, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 47, Al-Baha recorded 18 and Asir confirmed 10 cases.

The ministry also announced that 298 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 361,813.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.32 million.