Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
  Saudi FM Prince used his address to condemn attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia against civilian targets
  Aboul Gheit says Palestinian position must be strengthened internally and externally
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is committed to a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan was speaking during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo.
The meeting took place as leaders from rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah also held talks in Egypt.
Egyptian foreign minster Sameh Shoukry said Cairo was working to ensure reconciliation between the two sides succeeds.
Shoukry warned Israel against any change in the status of Jerusalem, and stressed the importance of the Palestinian refugees’ right of return.
During an opening address, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the “Palestinian issue is the focus of Arab consensus.”
He called for the relaunch of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel, and renewed the Arab League’s commitment to support Palestine until it achieves independence.
“The Palestinian position must be strengthened internally and externally,” he said. 
He said that while Israel continues to undermine the two-state solution, the Palestinian people are also losing confidence in that outcome.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Palestinian issue is the key to stability in the region, and Amman was ready to engage with the new US administration to achieve peace.
Prince Faisal used his address to condemn attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia against civilian targets and hit out at Iran’s destabilizing role in the region.
“We call on the international community to put an end to Iran’s violations and its threat to the region,” he said.
Prince Faisal held meetings with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki and his Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 298 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 164
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,406.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 356 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 370,634 people have now contracted the disease. 

Of the total number of cases, 2,415 remain active and 401 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 164, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 47, Al-Baha recorded 18 and Asir confirmed 10 cases.

The ministry also announced that 298 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 361,813.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.32 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

