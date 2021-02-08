Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is committed to a Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Monday.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan was speaking during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo.
The meeting took place as leaders from rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah also held talks in Egypt.
Egyptian foreign minster Sameh Shoukry said Cairo was working to ensure reconciliation between the two sides succeeds.
Shoukry warned Israel against any change in the status of Jerusalem, and stressed the importance of the Palestinian refugees’ right of return.
During an opening address, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the “Palestinian issue is the focus of Arab consensus.”
He called for the relaunch of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel, and renewed the Arab League’s commitment to support Palestine until it achieves independence.
“The Palestinian position must be strengthened internally and externally,” he said.
He said that while Israel continues to undermine the two-state solution, the Palestinian people are also losing confidence in that outcome.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Palestinian issue is the key to stability in the region, and Amman was ready to engage with the new US administration to achieve peace.
Prince Faisal used his address to condemn attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia against civilian targets and hit out at Iran’s destabilizing role in the region.
“We call on the international community to put an end to Iran’s violations and its threat to the region,” he said.
Prince Faisal held meetings with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki and his Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
