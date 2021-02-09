You are here

  Kashmiri dad charged under anti-terror law for claiming dead son's body

In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, father of 16-year-old Athar Mushtaq, who was fatally shot by Government forces grieves while talking to Associated Press in Bellow, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP)
  • Grieving father demands proof teen killed in alleged shootout with army was a ‘terrorist’
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Police in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday charged a 40-year-old dad under anti-terror laws for demanding the release of his “terrorist” son’s body.

Mushtaq Wani’s son, Athar Mushtaq, 16, was one of three young people killed on Dec. 30 in an alleged gunfight with the army in the Lawaypora area of Baramullah district, on the outskirts of the territory’s capital city, Srinagar.

In a series of statements since the incident, police have maintained that the trio had militant links.

But Wani told Arab News: “I demanded from the authorities whether they have any proof, any footage, or any camera evidence about my son’s nefarious activities. I asked them to show that my son was a militant.”

Despite protests by family members pleading the teenager’s innocence, the local administration buried the three bodies in a remote graveyard more than 100 kilometers away from their native Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Mushtaq, a grade 11 student, was the only son of Wani, who also has a 14-year-old daughter. The grieving father has made repeated appeals for authorities to release his son’s body for burial in his native
Bellow village.

However, on Sunday, police booked Wani and six of his relatives under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Media reports said they had been charged with “rioting, wrongful restrain, and provocation with an intent to cause a riot.”

Police also booked them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a draconian terror law that does not include a provision for bail.

“There is an FIR (first information report) against an unlawful assembly which indulged in an unlawful act,” Ashish Kumar Mishra, senior superintendent of police for Pulwama, told
Arab News.

Since April, the Indian government has been following a policy of burying victims of “encounter” deaths in unmarked graves, far away from their native villages, depriving families of an opportunity to conduct proper rituals. 

This has led to widespread public anger among residents of the valley, forcing the police chief to issue a statement last year that said: “The policy was aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).”

Wani said: “I have to bear with this. What can you expect from a repressive regime? They want to punish. We have just demanded the dead bodies. But they have taken it otherwise.”

He added that the catalyst for the police action was a protest in the village mosque after Friday prayers on Feb. 5.

“After Friday’s prayers, I (first) requested the police present at the mosque to give the dead body back and (later) shouted at them. But after leaving the mosque, they filed a case against me. This is repression. If Allah wants that, then we are ready,” he said.

“My only crime is that I demanded the dead body of my son so that I can bury him in the graveyard near my house. I have no other demands, but police say
I protested.”

“When the police want to arrest us, we are all ready. My parents, sisters, and my family have said that if the police arrest us, we will sacrifice our lives.”

Srinagar-based human rights lawyer, Habeel Iqbal, said it had been a “cruel” decision to book the family under anti-terror laws.

“A father demanding the dead body of his son is being booked under the anti-terror legislation is an instance where the law is being used as an instrument of oppression to create a sense of fear among citizens, an attempt to create a reign of terror in the minds of ordinary citizens,” he added.

He pointed out that the policy of not returning the “dead bodies of militants” was a “violation of international armed conflict law and humanitarian law.”

Describing the move as “absurd,” Delhi-based Kashmiri activist, Nasir Khuehami, said: “Since they couldn’t silence Mushtaq, they booked him. If the intimidation doesn’t work, they’ll jail him with more fake cases. This is the new Kashmir, where demanding to return a son’s dead body is an unlawful activity.

“Things are going from bad to worse. If the government believes that it can Indianize Kashmir by such acts, then it is living in a fool’s world,” he added.

Anuradha Bhasin, Jammu-based senior journalist and editor of the English newspaper Kashmir Times, said: “This creates more alienations. If you close all space to seeking legal recourse to justice, if you close down all democratic spaces, if you shoot down messengers and those seeking justice then you are creating more alienation and lack of faith in the government.”

Srinagar-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Manzoor Bhat, said: “Protest is justified if it is within the boundary of nationalism. When you do some activities that go against the national interests, then the police will have to act.

“I heard that Mushtaq gave a provocative speech in the mosque after Friday prayers and that could have disturbed the law and order in the area,” he added.

The disputed region of Kashmir is claimed by both India and Pakistan in full and ruled in part. Both countries have fought two wars over the area.

It faced several new restrictions in August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, which granted autonomy to the region.

The BJP government also divided the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, mass arrests of hundreds of political leaders and activists, and a total lockdown of the region.

Kashmir has yet to have its democratic rights restored. Recently, 4G internet services were restored in the region after more than 17 months of disruption.

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government is to open 170 new mosques this year as part of a major project to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, often referred to as the father of the nation.

In all, 560 mosques will be built throughout the country under the $1 billion construction program.

“This is the largest mosque project for any government in the world where a large number of mosques are being constructed at a time,” Shafiqur Rahman Talukder, deputy project director of the Model Mosque Project (MMP) told Arab News.

“The project was initiated to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, coinciding with 50 years of independence. A total of 560 model mosques will be built under this initiative across the country,” he said.

Rahman spearheaded a freedom struggle in former East Pakistan until the formation of Bangladesh in 1971.

A year later, he became the first president of the war-torn, south Asian country and governed Bangladesh for three years until he was killed in an army revolt on Aug. 15, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina, one of his two daughters, took over the helm of his Awami League Party after being appointed prime minister in 1996 and declared Aug. 15 as a holiday and national day of mourning to honor her father’s memory.

To mark the centenary year of Rahman’s birth, the government has been pulling out all the stops to celebrate the occasion.

There are more than 300,000 mosques in Bangladesh, according to data provided by the Bangladesh Islamic Foundation (BIF) which was established in 1975 by Rahman and is the central government body “to protect and promote Islamic values in the country.”

The MMP will see 50 mosques being inaugurated in April, ahead of Ramadan, followed by 60 in September and the rest in December.

All districts, subdistricts, and city corporation areas will have one model mosque equipped with a grand prayer hall for 900 to 1,200 people, centers for Islamic research, and a mass education system for pre-primary school children.

Once completed, all 560 mosques’ libraries will accommodate 34,000 people, while free education will be provided to 168,000 children aged between four and six.

“An approved curriculum is already in place. Currently, we are running this program in 70,000 mosques across the country to teach around 2,300,000 children,” Talukder said.

Educators from the BIF – which has been running the program since 1995 – will be teaching nearly 33 children at each mosque. “We have plans to expand this project to all mosques in the country,” he added.

The mosques will also include housing and accommodation facilities for local and foreign tourists, and an enrollment and training program for Hajj pilgrims.

While the local Bangle language will be the primary communication mode, employees will also be trained in English and Arabic to facilitate tourists visiting the centers.

Talukder said: “The main objective of the project is to disseminate the true spirit of Islam. Through the sermons, imams will be able to teach people about Islamic values and the evils of terrorism and other extremist activities in society.”

Among parents welcoming the move was Motaleb Ahmed, the father of a 5-year-old, who told Arab News: “I want my son to learn the Holy Qur’an. Besides, he will also get lessons in Bangle and English which will help him in primary school next year.”

Islamic scholars in the country also backed the initiative. Mufti Farid Uddin Masoud, the grand imam of the Sholakia Eidgah, said the project would “help build an ideal society by teaching children the right values.”

He added: “The authorities need to monitor and evaluate the project’s outcomes very closely. Otherwise, such a great initiative may not bring desired results. Such an initiative is praiseworthy and should be continued as it is the first of its kind.”

