Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

JEDDAH: Online school platform iCademy Middle East has witnessed a 60 percent rise in the number of students using its services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cody Claver, the company’s general manager, said the increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia.

“This growth can be attributed to three main factors – the ease with which students can have access to a qualitative education, our online school’s ability to create customized teaching methods, and access to time and resource-saving features,” he added.

Dubai-based iCademy Middle East, the only online school approved by the UAE’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, revealed that enrolment of students throughout the region had quadrupled on a year ago.

The firm employs around 100 staff and the growth has helped it scale up its operations and hire more employees.

Recent figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed a 29 percent rise in the amount spent in educational needs using consumer loans and credit cards.

“Spending on education has shown an increase in 2020 due to the consumer focus on buying educational-related materials and hardware equipment, such as laptops, to fulfil distance learning needs and online class requirements due to COVID-19,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and Saudi Financial Association board member.