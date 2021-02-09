You are here

  Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,839.02 per ounce. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2021

Gold prices rose to a near one-week high on Tuesday as the dollar faltered and expectations firmed that a massive US fiscal stimulus to revive the world’s largest economy will soon be passed. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,839.02 per ounce by 0536 GMT, having hit $1,843.04 earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 3. US gold futures gained 0.5 percent to $1,842.60. “The main driver for gold is the confidence around US President Joe Biden’s relief bill and the expectation of a further weakening of the US dollar which will come as a result of the aid,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide. The dollar fell to an over one-week low against rival currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is expected to pass through Congress before March 15 even without Republican support. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from widespread stimulus. A record surge in Bitcoin also boosted some sentiment, analysts said. The non-farm payrolls data last week have bolstered bets the easy monetary policy is with us for a bit longer than expected, said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak. However, higher inflation data along with vaccine adoption and easing lockdowns can nudge the Treasury yields higher and weigh on gold, Spivak added. Benchmark US Treasury yields hit a near 11-month high on Monday. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors will now be focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT on Wednesday. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.7 percent to $27.43 an ounce, palladium climbed 0.5 percent to $2,341.54. Platinum rose 1.9 percent to $1,179.27, having earlier hit $1,182, its highest since August 2016.

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Updated 42 min 51 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

  • The increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Online school platform iCademy Middle East has witnessed a 60 percent rise in the number of students using its services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cody Claver, the company’s general manager, said the increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia.

“This growth can be attributed to three main factors – the ease with which students can have access to a qualitative education, our online school’s ability to create customized teaching methods, and access to time and resource-saving features,” he added.

Dubai-based iCademy Middle East, the only online school approved by the UAE’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, revealed that enrolment of students throughout the region had quadrupled on a year ago.

The firm employs around 100 staff and the growth has helped it scale up its operations and hire more employees.

Recent figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed a 29 percent rise in the amount spent in educational needs using consumer loans and credit cards.

“Spending on education has shown an increase in 2020 due to the consumer focus on buying educational-related materials and hardware equipment, such as laptops, to fulfil distance learning needs and online class requirements due to COVID-19,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and Saudi Financial Association board member.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

