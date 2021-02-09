You are here

WATCH: Dubai Police bust mass gatherings flouting COVID-19 rules

WATCH: Dubai Police bust mass gatherings flouting COVID-19 rules
The Dubai Police receive around 1,000 reports from public on COVID-19 protocol violations. (AFP file photo)
WATCH: Dubai Police bust mass gatherings flouting COVID-19 rules

WATCH: Dubai Police bust mass gatherings flouting COVID-19 rules
  • Dubai Police receive around 1,000 reports from public on COVID-19 protocol violations
DUBAI: Dubai police have raided two illegal gatherings that breached COVID-19 social distancing laws and fined the organizers and attendees thousands of dollars.

Video footage released by the Dubai government shows the two parties, one in the desert at an undisclosed location, the other in a house and officials carried out the operations. 

The organizers of the gatherings were each fined $13,615, while all attendees were fined $4,000.

In a tweet Dubai Police said it received around “1,000 reports from the public on violations related to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.”

These complaints are filed through Dubai Police’s Call Centre (901) and the ‘Police Eye’ service of the Dubai Police app.

The UAE has seen a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, with daily cases at one point close to crossing 4,000.

Meanwhile the country continues on its nationwide vaccination campaign, which aims to inoculate half the population by April.

Health authorities reported 2,798 new cases on Monday, bringing the country’s overall number of known infections since the start of the pandemic to 329,293.

Topics: Dubai Coronavirus

Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden

Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden
Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden

Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden
DUBAI: Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik condemned the storming of government buildings during a security meeting he chaired on Monday, state news agency Saba reported.
Government buildings, including the ministries of Foreign affairs, Education and Justice were raided by 12 armed men on Sunday.
According to local media, the gunmen harassed employees, claiming that they followed the so-called leader of the Southern Resistance, called “Abu Hammam Al-Yafei”, who expressed his objection to the work of some employees who he described as “northerners in the ministries.” He said that he “does not want a government in Aden,” local sources reported.
The Southern Transitional Council condemned the “irresponsible actions,” and said these members of the Southern Resistance do not belong to any official security or military institution.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni prime minster discussed various security developments and the ongoing efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement during his meeting.
The meeting included the Interior minister and representatives of the coalition forces who discussed the need to double efforts to unify security divisions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior.
The prime minister stressed that storming the ministries’ buildings was an attempt to thwart the successes achieved in the Riyadh Agreement. He said it was important to preserve state institutions and not harm the security and stability of the capital Aden.
The prime minister also stated that the necessary resources for building security would be obtained.

Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden
Yemen prime minister condemns storming of government buildings during security meeting in Aden
