Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

Six companies exported 127,000 tons of cement in January. (File/Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose 6 percent to 5.1 million tons in January 2021, compared to 4.8 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 12 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Arabian Cement Co. with a 50 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Najran Cement and Tabuk Cement with (+25% YoY each).  

On the other hand, five other companies reported lower sales, led by Yamama Cement that saw a 21 percent YoY drop in sales.

Six companies exported 127,000 tons of cement in January. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 61,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co. with 32,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 19,000 tons. 

Six companies exported clinker in January, led by Arabian Cement with nearly 257,000 tons. It was followed by Saudi Cement and Yanbu Cement with 179,000 tons, and 174,000 tons, respectively.

Clinker production increased by 5.7 percent to 4.5 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.2 million tons in January 2020. 

Clinker inventories reached 35.7 million tons by the end of January, down 14.8 percent from 41.9 million tons in January 2020.

 

Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

