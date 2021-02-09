You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Public Transport Company turns to $100m loss in 2020

Saudi Public Transport Company turns to $100m loss in 2020

Saudi Public Transport Company turns to $100m loss in 2020
Accumulated losses reached SR 22.1 million by the end of 2020. (Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvrug

Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Public Transport Company turns to $100m loss in 2020

Saudi Public Transport Company turns to $100m loss in 2020
Updated 09 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Public Transport Co. (SAPTCO) reported a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR 375.2 million ($100.02 million) in 2020, versus a net profit of SR 35.3 million a year earlier, hit by lower operating revenue amid the COVID-19 precautionary measures, impairment provisions on assets held for sale, and a decline in other revenues.

Moreover, the company reported a decrease in its profit share from an associate.

In Q4 2020, SAPTCO incurred net losses of SR 75.6 million.

Accumulated losses reached SR 22.1 million, or 1.76 percent of total capital by the end of 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund
Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

Latest updates

UAE added to UK ‘red list’ of countries with travel restrictions
UAE added to UK ‘red list’ of countries with travel restrictions
Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy’s bomb plot case
Tunisian film pioneer Moufida Tlatli dies aged 73
Tunisian film pioneer Moufida Tlatli dies aged 73
Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation
A new proposed law in Mexico would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.