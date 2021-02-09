You are here

Masdar’s US clean energy projects create 2,000 new jobs

Masdar has three wind projects in Nebraska and Texas, and five photovoltaic solar projects in California. (Masdar)
Updated 09 February 2021
  • Masdar has partnered with EDF Renewables North America on eight renewable energy projects
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has announced the acquisition of 50 percent of a portfolio of clean energy projects in the US that have resulted in the creation of around 2,000 new jobs.

Masdar, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., has partnered with EDF Renewables North America, a subsidiary of French utility EDF Group, on eight renewable energy projects.

They include three wind projects in Nebraska and Texas, and five photovoltaic solar projects in California.

All three wind projects are in the final stage of construction, and are expected to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of this year.

Of the five projects in California, four started commercial operations in December 2020, and the final one will begin operations in December 2021.

“This is a significant milestone in our collaboration with EDF Renewables North America, with these projects now actively contributing to the US renewable energy objectives,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi.

“As the second-largest renewable energy producer in the world in terms of installed power capacity, the US offers considerable scope for further growth, and with President Joe Biden having made clean energy investment a key priority for his administration, we anticipate greater opportunities in this market.”

In total, the eight projects will displace more than 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to a report by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

Al-Ramahi told Reuters in July last year that Masdar was ahead of schedule in its bid to double its renewable energy capacity, and was looking at projects worldwide, including Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Masdar UAE Abu Dhabi

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

