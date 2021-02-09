You are here

  • Home
  • KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
The Saudi Investment Ministry and the local subsidiary of Swiss biotechnology giant Roche Group. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/panxj

Updated 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
  • Investment minister: Kingdom’s biotechnology, life science industries ‘will play central role in driving post-pandemic economic recovery’
Updated 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Ministry and the local subsidiary of Swiss biotechnology giant Roche Group have signed an agreement to establish a new partnership that will see the two entities collaborate on initiatives to develop the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences sector.

Roche Products Saudi Arabia (RPSA) will work with the ministry to identify and facilitate investment opportunities, help boost the number of Saudis employed in the sector, advise on developing policy and regulation, and work together on the establishment of public-private partnerships across the life sciences ecosystem.

The official signing took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Various projects are already underway as part of the new collaboration, including a policy alliance to enhance the clinical trials industry in the Kingdom and identify potential investment opportunities.

“Saudi Arabia’s nascent biotechnology and life science industries will play a central role in driving our post-pandemic economic recovery,” Al-Falih was quoted as saying.

“The past 12 months have shown us that Saudi Arabia has one of the G20’s most resilient economies — we recorded a 12 percent increase in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the first half of 2020 despite a challenging economic backdrop.”

Roche Group is the world’s largest biotech company and works in a diverse range of sectors, including medicines related to infectious diseases, cancer diagnostics and diabetes.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it is active in over 100 countries, employs around 100,000 people and last year posted sales of $65 billion.

RPSA has been active in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years, and became a fully operational legal entity in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar

Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
  • The dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices scored their seventh straight session of gains for both benchmark contracts on Tuesday, hitting their highest since late January 2020, as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over a recovery in fuel demand support energy markets.
Brent crude futures for April gained 41 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $60.97 a barrel by 1000 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.5 percent.
"We attribute the latest price surge first and foremost to financial market factors such as the considerable investor optimism and the again weaker U.S. dollar, and expect prices to correct," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive to holders of other currencies.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia is squeezing supply in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, prompting forecasts of a supply deficit this year.
Additionally, Libyan oil production has fallen to 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.3 million bpd late last year due to an ongoing strike by the Petroleum Facilities Guards, a Libyan oil source said on Monday.
Signalling no swift return of Iranian barrels into the market, Tehran and Washington appeared to be in deadlock over a resolution of sanctions on the OPEC member.
Investors are also pinning hopes on an oil demand recovery when COVID-19 vaccines take effect, while a weak dollar has helped to shore up the price of commodities.
Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. weekly oil inventories data due later on Tuesday.
U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles probably rose last week, while distillate stocks were seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Topics: Oil

Related

‘Saudi surprise’ output cut fuels oil price surge past $60 a barrel
Business & Economy
‘Saudi surprise’ output cut fuels oil price surge past $60 a barrel
Special Employes of Aramco oil company at work in Saudi Arabia's Khurais oil processing plant. Since Jan. 5, when Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, announced a surprise extra production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Brent is up around 15 percent. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
How Saudi Arabia’s New Year ‘present’ got oil back above $60

Latest updates

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’
Masdar’s US clean energy projects create 2,000 new jobs
Masdar’s US clean energy projects create 2,000 new jobs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.