You are here

  • Home
  • Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the educational landscape worldwide. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzud6

Updated 27 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
  • The increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Online school platform iCademy Middle East has witnessed a 60 percent rise in the number of students using its services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cody Claver, the company’s general manager, said the increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia.

“This growth can be attributed to three main factors – the ease with which students can have access to a qualitative education, our online school’s ability to create customized teaching methods, and access to time and resource-saving features,” he added.

Dubai-based iCademy Middle East, the only online school approved by the UAE’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, revealed that enrolment of students throughout the region had quadrupled on a year ago.

The firm employs around 100 staff and the growth has helped it scale up its operations and hire more employees.

Recent figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed a 29 percent rise in the amount spent in educational needs using consumer loans and credit cards.

“Spending on education has shown an increase in 2020 due to the consumer focus on buying educational-related materials and hardware equipment, such as laptops, to fulfil distance learning needs and online class requirements due to COVID-19,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and Saudi Financial Association board member.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum
Saudi Arabia
Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum
Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
  • Investment minister: Kingdom’s biotechnology, life science industries ‘will play central role in driving post-pandemic economic recovery’
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Ministry and the local subsidiary of Swiss biotechnology giant Roche Group have signed an agreement to establish a new partnership that will see the two entities collaborate on initiatives to develop the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences sector.

Roche Products Saudi Arabia (RPSA) will work with the ministry to identify and facilitate investment opportunities, help boost the number of Saudis employed in the sector, advise on developing policy and regulation, and work together on the establishment of public-private partnerships across the life sciences ecosystem.

The official signing took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Various projects are already underway as part of the new collaboration, including a policy alliance to enhance the clinical trials industry in the Kingdom and identify potential investment opportunities.

“Saudi Arabia’s nascent biotechnology and life science industries will play a central role in driving our post-pandemic economic recovery,” Al-Falih was quoted as saying.

“The past 12 months have shown us that Saudi Arabia has one of the G20’s most resilient economies — we recorded a 12 percent increase in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the first half of 2020 despite a challenging economic backdrop.”

Roche Group is the world’s largest biotech company and works in a diverse range of sectors, including medicines related to infectious diseases, cancer diagnostics and diabetes.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it is active in over 100 countries, employs around 100,000 people and last year posted sales of $65 billion.

RPSA has been active in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years, and became a fully operational legal entity in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund

Latest updates

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.