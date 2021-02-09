You are here

  • Home
  • German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j46bp

Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
Updated 09 February 2021
Deema A-Khudair

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
  • The increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 February 2021
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Online school platform iCademy Middle East has witnessed a 60 percent rise in the number of students using its services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cody Claver, the company’s general manager, said the increase in COVID-19 cases had led to a surge in enrolments from Saudi Arabia.

“This growth can be attributed to three main factors – the ease with which students can have access to a qualitative education, our online school’s ability to create customized teaching methods, and access to time and resource-saving features,” he added.

Dubai-based iCademy Middle East, the only online school approved by the UAE’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, revealed that enrolment of students throughout the region had quadrupled on a year ago.

The firm employs around 100 staff and the growth has helped it scale up its operations and hire more employees.

Recent figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed a 29 percent rise in the amount spent in educational needs using consumer loans and credit cards.

“Spending on education has shown an increase in 2020 due to the consumer focus on buying educational-related materials and hardware equipment, such as laptops, to fulfil distance learning needs and online class requirements due to COVID-19,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and Saudi Financial Association board member.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum
Saudi Arabia
Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum
Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Consumer loans: Spending on tourism, education up, healthcare down in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Arab nations come out in support of Hope probe’s entry into history
Arab nations come out in support of Hope probe’s entry into history
German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist
Nasal vaccines the future in fight against COVID-19: UK scientist
Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID-19 shots
Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID-19 shots
Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments
Online school sees 60% rise in Saudi student enrolments

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.