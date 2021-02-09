Mexico to allow appeals on social media account cancelation

You are here

MEXICO CITY: The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented for public comment a proposed set of regulations on Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies.
The new law proposed Monday by López Obrador’s Morena party would open the companies to fines of up to $4.4 million for violating users’ right to free speech. The law would apply only to platforms that have over one million users in Mexico, apparently covering only sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.
The proposal would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, which would have 24 hours to affirm or revoke the suspension. Users could then appeal to telecom regulators, and if they don’t like that decision, they could then further appeal cancelations through Mexican courts.
Sen. Ricardo Monreal, the party’s leader in the Senate, hopes to submit the new law for approval in three weeks.
“One of the things that affects freedom of expression occurs through impeding the right to receive information, by blocking content, as has happened in recent cases with Twitter,” according to a draft of the law that Monreal published on his web site.
The law could run afoul of the US-Mexico Canada free trade agreement, which states “no Party shall impose liability on a supplier or user of an interactive computer service on account of ... any action voluntarily taken in good faith by the supplier or user to restrict access to or availability of material that is accessible or available through its supply or use of the interactive computer services and that the supplier or user considers to be harmful or objectionable.”
Monreal argues that, under the agreement, that clause doesn’t apply to Mexico for another 2 1/2 years, though it would presumably invalidate the law in the future.
The proposed bill acknowledges that companies have their own rules of use and online community behavior, but says “it is necessary that these (internal) procedures be regulated by law, so that based on that decision, an administrative or legal appeal can be made, in order to enforce users’ human right to justice.”
The bill says companies cannot resolve disputes over blockings or account cancelations by using algorithms, but rather must use human committees.
In January, López Obrador vowed to lead an international effort to combat what he considers censorship by social media companies that have blocked or suspended the accounts of former US President Donald Trump.
López Obrador was close to Trump and was outraged by the blocking of his accounts. Like Trump, López Obrador thinks traditional media outlets are biased against him, and like Trump, the Mexican president has used the term “fake news,” or Spanish variants of it.
López Obrador said in January that his administration is reaching out to other government to form a common front on the issue.
“I can tell you that at the first G20 meeting we have, I am going to make a proposal on this issue,” López Obrador said. “Yes, social media should not be used to incite violence and all that, but this cannot be used as a pretext to suspend freedom of expression.”
“How can a company act as if it was all-powerful, omnipotent, as a sort of Spanish Inquisition on what is expressed?” he asked.

Webedia Arabia Group acquires SaudiGamer.com

Webedia Arabia Group acquires SaudiGamer.com
Updated 09 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Webedia Arabia Group acquires SaudiGamer.com

Webedia Arabia Group acquires SaudiGamer.com
  • Webedia Arabia aims to strengthen SaudiGamer.com and its social channels to establish it as the premium hub for gamers
Updated 09 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Webedia Esports Agency has acquired Saudi-based gaming and e-sports platform SaudiGamer.com through its local arm Webedia Arabia Group, which is based in KSA, UAE, and Lebanon.

“Although we had multiple offers in the past, I found that Webedia Arabia Group is the only company that can take SaudiGamer.com to the next level. The new wave of gaming capabilities and expertise for our dedicated gamers is going to be spectacular,” said Mashhour Aldubayan, founder of SaudiGamer.com.

Through the partnership, Webedia Arabia aims to strengthen SaudiGamer.com and its social channels to establish it as the premium hub for gamers. This will involve bolstering the platform’s content creation and monetization capabilities.

In fact, SaudiGamer.com was one of the partners of UTURN – a video entertainment network under Webedia Arabia Group – when it was a young startup, Kaswara AlKhatib, Chairman of the Board at Webedia Arabia Group and Founder of UTURN, told Arab News.

Today, Webedia Arabia’s strategy is to expand and grow by acquiring existing platforms that increase its reach and add value to its portfolio.

“We saw a huge demand and increase in audience and participation of gamers, so instead of going and recreating a platform from scratch, SaudiGamer.com was there,” said AlKhatib. “We know the founders (of SaudiGamer.com), it is in line with our vision and it is part of the e-sports and e-gaming vertical.”

Moving forward, SaudiGamer.com will feature coverage of local and regional e-sports tournaments and events; new shows on YouTube with gaming celebrities; and exclusive content from the top gaming influencers in the region among others.

Webedia Arabia will be also tapping into the Saudi gaming community and connecting brands with the gaming audience through branded gaming content, tournaments, influencer collaborations as well as regional sponsorships. “There are multiple revenue streams for a gamer, but not everybody knows it. That’s why you need the likes of UTURN and Webedia Arabia that how to monetize,” said AlKhatib.

FAST FACTS: GAMING IN SAUDI ARABIA

• It is the 19th biggest gaming market in the world

• Its gaming market has grown1 percent year-on-year

• There are more than 21.1 million gamers in the Kingdom

• It is expected to generate $1.09 billion in 2021

 

GAMING BY DEVICE IN SAUDI ARABIA

• Mobile gaming is the leader with 19.3 million players

• Console gaming comes 2nd with 13.9 million users

• PC gaming comes in 3rd – not far behind consoles – with 13.4 million players

• Laptop gaming grew by 57 percent in KSA and 49 percent in the UAE in 2020

• In fact, 57 percent in the UAE and 55 percent in KSA would consider purchasing a laptop for gaming by mid-2021.

• Console gaming went up by 63 percent in KSA and 55 percent in the UAE in 2020

