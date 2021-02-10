Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz was appointed chairman of the board of trustees at Prince Ahmed bin Salman Applied Media Academy (ASAMA) in September 2020.

He also served as a media adviser to the Shoura Council and was in charge of implementing its media strategy. He worked as the editor in chief of Al-Yaum newspaper from 2013 to 2016.

Al-Faiz held the position of CEO at the Saudi Research and Marketing Group and prior to that was the editor in chief of Arab News. He served as the editor in chief of Al-Eqtisadiya newspaper from 2003 to 2011, and editor in chief of Al-Majalla magazine from 2006 to 2008.

Prior to that he was associated with the Asharq Alawsat newspaper in Riyadh. He was the editor of economic news and a columnist at Al-Riyadh daily from 1994 to 2002, and he prepared economic and media programs for the National Center of Financial and Economic Information at the Ministry of Finance.

He is a board member of the Saudi Press Agency, the Higher Commission of Tourism and National Heritage, the Saudi Journalists Association, and the International Trade Committee in the Council of Saudi Chambers.

Al-Faiz believes that the media as a profession will be vital in the era of the knowledge-based economy, and that the digital revolution provides an opportunity for the Saudi media to become a major contributor.

Al-Faiz received a master’s degree in organizational communication from Howard University, Washington, DC in May 1993. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in media (journalism) at the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, and he also completed the business and economic journalism program at the American University in Washington, DC.