  Abdul Wahab Al-Faiz, chairman of the board of trustees at Prince Ahmed bin Salman Applied Media Academy

Abdul Wahab Al-Faiz
Updated 10 February 2021
Abdul Wahab Mohammed Al-Faiz was appointed chairman of the board of trustees at Prince Ahmed bin Salman Applied Media Academy (ASAMA) in September 2020.

He also served as a media adviser to the Shoura Council and was in charge of implementing its media strategy. He worked as the editor in chief of Al-Yaum newspaper from 2013 to 2016.

Al-Faiz held the position of CEO at the Saudi Research and Marketing Group and prior to that was the editor in chief of Arab News. He served as the editor in chief of Al-Eqtisadiya newspaper from 2003 to 2011, and editor in chief of Al-Majalla magazine from 2006 to 2008.

Prior to that he was associated with the Asharq Alawsat newspaper in Riyadh. He was the editor of economic news and a columnist at Al-Riyadh daily from 1994 to 2002, and he prepared economic and media programs for the National Center of Financial and Economic Information at the Ministry of Finance.

He is a board member of the Saudi Press Agency, the Higher Commission of Tourism and National Heritage, the Saudi Journalists Association, and the International Trade Committee in the Council of Saudi Chambers.

Al-Faiz believes that the media as a profession will be vital in the era of the knowledge-based economy, and that the digital revolution provides an opportunity for the Saudi media to become a major contributor.

Al-Faiz received a master’s degree in organizational communication from Howard University, Washington, DC in May 1993. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in media (journalism) at the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, and he also completed the business and economic journalism program at the American University in Washington, DC.

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
  • Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched the “Kiram” initiative to create inspiring tourism experiences by embracing young talent.

The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs.

It is part of STA’s efforts to boost community participation in the field of tourism, create job and investment opportunities and provide the Saudi youths a chance to utilize their abilities effectively.

Interested people have the option to join different training programs in different areas such as heritage, culture, arts, adventure, luxury and recreation.

Successful application will undergo a thorough training program under the supervision of experts in the field.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

