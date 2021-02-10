Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched the “Kiram” initiative to create inspiring tourism experiences by embracing young talent.

The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs.

It is part of STA’s efforts to boost community participation in the field of tourism, create job and investment opportunities and provide the Saudi youths a chance to utilize their abilities effectively.

Interested people have the option to join different training programs in different areas such as heritage, culture, arts, adventure, luxury and recreation.

Successful application will undergo a thorough training program under the supervision of experts in the field.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.