Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs. (Supplied)
Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents
  • Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched the “Kiram” initiative to create inspiring tourism experiences by embracing young talent.

The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs.

It is part of STA’s efforts to boost community participation in the field of tourism, create job and investment opportunities and provide the Saudi youths a chance to utilize their abilities effectively.

Interested people have the option to join different training programs in different areas such as heritage, culture, arts, adventure, luxury and recreation.

Successful application will undergo a thorough training program under the supervision of experts in the field.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
SPA

Saudi transport ministry carries out road safety projects

Saudi transport ministry carries out road safety projects
  • Projects implemented to ensure the safety of road users and improve the flow of traffic
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport Ministry carried out a number of road projects during January in different parts of the Kingdom to ensure the safety of road users and improve the flow of traffic.
The development work was carried out based on scientific studies and surveys done by the ministry. According to the statistics issued by the ministry, work on a total of 189km patch was carried out in different parts of the country. Work on five intersections was carried, which were identified for improvement to ensure safety of motorists.
The ministry also undertook cleaning operations of low-lying areas and valleys following rains to make those areas commutable.
The ministry also evaluated 17 bridges and carried out necessary maintenance.
The Transport Ministry ensured highest safety standards while carrying out the projects to make the Kingdom’s roads secure and reduce traffic accidents.
The ministry also completed survey of 4,652km of dirt roads and carried out necessary maintenance wherever required.
The Transport Ministry has pledged to take all steps to raise the level of safety on the Kingdom’s roads and reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

