Kenya launches $34mn project to tackle effects of climate change

Kenya loses 2.0–2.4 percent of its gross domestic product annually due to effects of climate change. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

  • The five-year Green Climate Fund would go towards helping 620,000 people in 11 regional counties
Reuters

NAIROBI: Kenya on Wednesday launched a $34 million project aimed at cushioning the effects of drought caused by climate change, targeting communities living in arid regions of the country.
Finance and environment ministry officials said the five-year Green Climate Fund would go towards helping 620,000 people in 11 regional counties in arid and semi-arid areas and would aim to restore over 500,000 hectares of rangelands.
Keriako Tobiko, the minister for environment and forestry, said these areas account for 80 percent of the East African country's land mass, and were more susceptible to the effects of climate change.
"These areas and communities living in these areas are most vulnerable; pastoral communities, nomadic communities and really this programme helps to address the most deserving of cases," Tobiko told an online briefing at the project's launch.

Kenya loses 2.0–2.4 percent of its gross domestic product annually due to effects of climate change, such as drought and floods, according to a 2018 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics study. The study also showed droughts cost Kenya 8 percent of GDP every five years.

Topics: Kenya climate change economy

SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials

SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials
Arab News

  • SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan: These high-performance materials will be developed entirely in Saudi Arabia to serve the Kingdom’s downstream needs
  • Yousef Al-Benyan: The technology will help achieve sustainability targets by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation markets
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has signed an agreement with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to develop high performance and lightweight materials, as part of the Kingdom’s goal to develop more local industries.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday in Jeddah by SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO Yousef Al-Benyan and KACST President Dr. Anas Al-Faris.

“This joint development effort fits strategically with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote local industries through collaboration and innovation. These high-performance materials will be developed entirely in Saudi Arabia to serve the Kingdom’s downstream needs,” Al-Benyan said in a press statement.

“The technology will help achieve sustainability targets by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation markets, because of weight reductions with the use of lightweight materials,” he said.

“This agreement will allow us to serve the growing market for advanced materials uses in the Kingdom and create enormous opportunities for new and downstream industries,” Dr. Al-Faris said.

“We aim to contribute to enriching the local content, thus supporting the Kingdom’s economy and enhancing its competitive position in these industries,” he said.

Last year, Riyadh-headquartered SABIC said that it was aiming to become the largest petrochemical company in the world by 2030. It is currently ranked third globally.

Founded in 1976, SABIC has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in about 50 countries. It currently has 12,540 global patent filings, and has significant research resources in the US, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Yousef Al-Benyan Dr. Anas Al-Faris

