Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec

Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
The current period was witnessing dollar fluctuations. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec

Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
  • Current US stimulus packages worth $1.9 trillion
Updated 22 sec ago
RIYADH: The dollar price has become a safe haven since the start of the pandemic, head of the National Bank of Kuwait's (NBK) Treasury Sales and Services Department, Nafe Alabhool, told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Alabhool said that the current period was witnessing dollar fluctuations, but the price of the dollar would decrease in parallel with the economic recovery, the opening of markets and exit from safe havens within the next year or two.

On the US stimulus packages, Alabhool said that the current financial package was worth $1.9 trillion, reaching directly to the citizen and helping to accelerate the distribution of vaccines, which assisted in opening the economy and markets and creating demand for goods, and with no supply parallel to demand, prices would rise.

Alabhool said that the Federal Reserve had stated that it would not raise interest rates to fight commodity prices and high inflation, believing it to be a temporary increase, adding that long-term high growth was always accompanied by an increase in inflation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has become an anchor investor in a new $300 million Shariah credit fund launched by NBK Capital Partners (NBKCP), a subsidiary of Kuwait’s biggest bank.

The fund plans to make 10 to 12 investments of between $15 million and $50 million over the next eight years, Yaser Moustafa, senior managing director of NBKCP, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Moustafa said that the stake in the fund was a healthy nine-figure commitment.

Asked about other investors in the fund, Moustafa said: “I can only say it will be a US family office making the first private investment in the region, as well as other regional institutions.”

Topics: National Bank of Kuwait Dollar economy

Egypt sells international bonds worth $3.75bn

Egypt sells international bonds worth $3.75bn
Updated 10 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt sells international bonds worth $3.75bn

Egypt sells international bonds worth $3.75bn
  • This is country’s first bond issuance in current fiscal year
Updated 10 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has sold international bonds worth $3.75 billion, with the Finance Ministry reporting a positive response from the market.

The bond issuance was in three segments, the first with a five-year term at a value of $750 million and a 3.875 percent return, the second with a 10-year term at a value of $1.5 billion and a return of 5.875 percent, and the last with a 40-year term of $1.5 billion at a 7.5 percent return.

This is Egypt’s first bond issuance in the current fiscal year, and its second issuance with a maturity of 40 years.

The first issuance, for $2 billion, was in 2019 and was part of the ministry’s plan to diversify its funding sources and focus on longer-term debt.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said Egypt’s economy is facing a challenging time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, the Central Bank of Egypt said tourism revenues had declined 21.6 percent during the 2019 / 2020 fiscal year, and 2.3 million people had lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Maait said Egypt had paid what it owed on its bonds, and some other countries were unable to fulfil their obligations and pay the dues to bondholders due to the pandemic.

He added that the announcement of several COVID-19 vaccines led to optimism in the global market, and that the ministry had attracted $16.5 billion worth of applications for its latest bonds, 4.4 times the value of the offering.

He said Egypt plans to use the proceeds from the new bonds to finance the needs of the health sector, social protection, human development projects and financial stimulus programs to deal with the repercussions of the pandemic.

Maait previously said the state budget allows a maximum of $7 billion in bonds for a fiscal year.

Topics: Egypt

