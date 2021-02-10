You are here

  • Home
  • Japanese energy firm awarded Abu Dhabi offshore exploration rights

Japanese energy firm awarded Abu Dhabi offshore exploration rights

Japanese energy firm awarded Abu Dhabi offshore exploration rights
ADNOC CEO Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and Cosmo Energy CEO Hiroshi Kiriyama sign the offshore Block 4 agreement. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ys4yw

Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

Japanese energy firm awarded Abu Dhabi offshore exploration rights

Japanese energy firm awarded Abu Dhabi offshore exploration rights
  • Cosmo Energy Exploration and Production Co. (Cosmo) secured the offshore Block 4 contract in the second competitive bidding round
  • It is expected that Cosmo will invest up to $145 million in exploration and appraisal drilling in an area covering 4,865 square kilometers
Updated 10 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Japanese energy firm has been awarded exclusive rights for the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in a designated area of the Arabian Gulf.

Cosmo Energy Exploration and Production Co. (Cosmo) secured the offshore Block 4 contract in the second competitive bidding round organized by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC).

It is expected that Cosmo will invest up to $145 million in exploration and appraisal drilling in an area covering 4,865 square kilometers to the north of Abu Dhabi.

A subsidiary of Cosmo will operate the block under the agreement signed with the Abu Dhabi Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) and ADNOC.

If a commercial discovery takes place during the exploration phase, Cosmo will have the development and production rights while ADNOC will get the option to take a 60 percent stake in the production phase.

UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, said: “This concession award builds on our long-standing relationship with Cosmo and reinforces the deep-rooted and successful strategic relationship between the UAE and Japan, ADNOC’s largest importer of oil and gas products.”

The minister also pointed out the Japanese company’s “expertise and understanding of our offshore environment, technology, and market access.”

In a statement, Cosmo said that it anticipated capital and operating costs to be reduced due to the exploration block lying adjacent to the Mubarraz Oil Field operated by its affiliate, Abu Dhabi Oil Co.

The exploration will contribute to Japan’s increased crude oil self-sufficiency and promote energy security in the country.

“We believe this block was awarded because the government of Abu Dhabi and ADNOC recognize Cosmo Group as a trustworthy partner, appreciate its existing initiatives toward social contributions in Abu Dhabi, and value its track record of safe, stable, and environmentally friendly oil field development and production operations in Abu Dhabi,” Cosmo added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) Cosmo Energy Exploration and Production Co. (Cosmo)

Related

UAE’s ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession
ADNOC Distribution opened its first service station in Saudi Arabia in December 2018, located on the Riyadh-Dammam highway around 40 kilometres from the capital. It was followed shortly after by the second in the city of Hofuf within Al Ahsa Governate. Upon completion of this transaction, the new locations will bring the company’s total network to 17 across the Kingdom. (WAM)
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC Distribution plans $10m deal for 15 Saudi service stations

Saudi Arabia extends 5G deployment to 51 cities and provinces

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 10 February 2021

Saudi Arabia extends 5G deployment to 51 cities and provinces

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Zain is on top of the list of the spread of 5G services in the Kingdom, covering 44 cities and provinces
Updated 10 February 2021

RIYADH: 5G services in Saudi Arabia have increased during the fourth quarter of 2020 and will reach seven additional cities and provinces, he Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced on Wednesday.

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of the Kingdom.

CITC’s quarterly “Meqyas” report for internet speeds and digital content access speed revealed that Zain is top of the list of the spread of 5G services in the Kingdom, covering 44 cities and provinces, followed by the Saudi Telecom Company STC in 22 and finally Mobily in 21 cities and provinces.

The report observed an average download speed of 315.55 Mbps for the fifth generation in the kingdom and the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) recorded the highest average download speed for the mobile Internet for 5G service at a speed of up to 342.35 Mbps, followed by Zain, with an average speed of 338.12, and Mobily with an average download speed of 220.86 Mbps, the second and third places respectively.

The “Meqyas” report also revealed that Zain led the performance of telecom service providers in deploying 5G services in all regions of the Kingdom, except for the Makkah region, in which Mobily recorded the best performance during the last quarter of 2020.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks 7th globally in internet speed, 5G: Communications minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks 7th globally in internet speed, 5G: Communications minister
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas
Corporate News
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas

Latest updates

Biden: US will sanction military leaders, family members behind Myanmar coup
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on February 10, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
US president warned against hasty peace deal in Yemen
Expert: Vaccines will reduce coronavirus to ‘sniffles’
Vaccinations will reduce the impact of COVID-19 from grave illness to mere “sniffles,” according to an Oxford Vaccine Group expert. (Shutterstock/Illustration
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake
French far-right leader Le Pen on trial over IS tweets
Polls show Le Pen will likely face off again against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential contest, after her National Rally made its strongest showing ever in the 2017 vote (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.