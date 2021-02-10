You are here

GCC Board Directors Institute sees 82% surge in Saudi members

The GCC BDI announced that its total membership rose to 2,038 in 2020, with Saudi Arabia its fast-growing and biggest market for members. (GCC BDI)
The GCC BDI announced that its total membership rose to 2,038 in 2020, with Saudi Arabia its fast-growing and biggest market for members. (GCC BDI)
Updated 10 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

GCC Board Directors Institute sees 82% surge in Saudi members

The GCC BDI announced that its total membership rose to 2,038 in 2020, with Saudi Arabia its fast-growing and biggest market for members. (GCC BDI)
  Executive director: 'This shows a keen interest in corporate governance and board effectiveness in Saudi Arabia'
Updated 10 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI) reported an 82 percent surge in its membership in Saudi Arabia last year.

The GCC BDI announced that its total membership rose to 2,038 in 2020, with Saudi Arabia its fast-growing and biggest market for members.

“Sixty percent of our membership is in Saudi Arabia. Approximately 1,230 out of our 2,038 members are Saudi,” Jane Valls, executive director of the GCC BDI, told Arab News.

“The Kingdom is the largest country in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), so it’s normal to have such a high figure, but this also shows a keen interest in corporate governance and board effectiveness in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with our Saudi members as they’re keen to learn and develop their board skills and knowledge.”

Valls said 2020 was “a momentous year for company board members around the world, and Saudi Arabia is no exception. COVID-19 has challenged boards in a huge number of ways.”

She added: “In the Kingdom, we’ve seen more frequent board and board committee meetings to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. We’ve seen boards move their meetings and AGMs online and adopt new technology for this purpose. We’ve seen boards increasing their focus on risk oversight.”

Adel Mallawi, chief investment officer at Banque Saudi Fransi, said joining the GCC BDI was a “significant career move” for him.

“It has given me confidence in the boardroom, and enabled me as a director to look at strategies from a different perspective and assess the effectiveness of control functions and risk management,” he added.

“Another great added value is the ability to analyze the composition of various committees in place and understand if they have the right people in them, and to understand if the board is well-constituted in terms of inclusivity and diversity.”

Dr. Basmah Omair, founder and CEO of Behavioral Management Consulting, said: “GCC BDI has helped me learn more about the changing Saudi regulations affecting the roles of board of directors through comparing them to international best practices.”

She added: “Learning from the various experiences of my peers across sectors has given me a wider understanding of how core issues can be addressed differently, and how the hidden grey areas can be tackled.”

Topics: business economy Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia extends 5G deployment to 51 cities and provinces

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 10 February 2021

Saudi Arabia extends 5G deployment to 51 cities and provinces

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Zain is on top of the list of the spread of 5G services in the Kingdom, covering 44 cities and provinces
Updated 10 February 2021

RIYADH: 5G services in Saudi Arabia have increased during the fourth quarter of 2020 and will reach seven additional cities and provinces, he Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced on Wednesday.

The figures bring the total of covered areas by the 5G services to 51 cities and provinces in various regions of the Kingdom.

CITC’s quarterly “Meqyas” report for internet speeds and digital content access speed revealed that Zain is top of the list of the spread of 5G services in the Kingdom, covering 44 cities and provinces, followed by the Saudi Telecom Company STC in 22 and finally Mobily in 21 cities and provinces.

The report observed an average download speed of 315.55 Mbps for the fifth generation in the kingdom and the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) recorded the highest average download speed for the mobile Internet for 5G service at a speed of up to 342.35 Mbps, followed by Zain, with an average speed of 338.12, and Mobily with an average download speed of 220.86 Mbps, the second and third places respectively.

The “Meqyas” report also revealed that Zain led the performance of telecom service providers in deploying 5G services in all regions of the Kingdom, except for the Makkah region, in which Mobily recorded the best performance during the last quarter of 2020.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

