You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist

Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist

Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist
A transmission electron microscopic image of the virus that causes COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk36d

Updated 11 February 2021
Reuters

Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist

Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist
  • Vaccines have so far been effective against the variants in the United Kingdom, but they could potentially undermine the shots
  • A senior UK scientist predicted we could be tracking variants for 10 years
Updated 11 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is a concern because it could undermine the protection given by vaccines against developing COVID-19, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance program said.
She also said the variant was dominant in the country and was likely “to sweep the world, in all probability.”
The coronavirus has killed 2.35 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but a few new worrying variants out of thousands have raised fears that vaccines will need to be tweaked and people may require booster shots.
Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said vaccines were so far effective against the variants in the United Kingdom, but that mutations could potentially undermine the shots.
“What’s concerning about this is that the 1.1.7. variant that we have had circulating for some weeks and months is beginning to mutate again and get new mutations which could affect the way that we handle the virus in terms of immunity and effectiveness of vaccines,” Peacock told the BBC.
“It’s concerning that the 1.1.7., which is more transmissible, which has swept the country, is now mutating to have this new mutation that could threaten vaccination.”
That new mutation, first identified in Bristol in southwest England, has been designated a “Variant of Concern,” by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.
There are so far 21 cases of that variant which has E484K mutation, which occurs on the spike protein of the virus, the same change as has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants.
“One has to be a realist that this particular mutation has arisen in our kind of communal garden lineage now, at least five times — five separate times. And so this is going to keep popping up,” Peacock said.
There are three major known variants that are worrying scientists: The South African variant, known by scientists as 20I/501Y.V2 or B.1.351; the so-called UK or Kent variant, known as 20I/501Y.V1 or B.1.1.7; and the Brazilian variant known as P.1.
The British variant, which is more infectious but not necessarily more deadly than others, was likely “to sweep the world,” Peacock said.
“Once we get on top of (the virus) or it mutates itself out of being virulent — causing disease — then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we’re going to be doing this for years. We’re still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view.”
The two COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca protect against the main British variant.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 mutation

Related

Variants of the Coronavirus, including the South African and British mutations, present potential new challenges for vaccine makers. (File/Reuters)
World
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study

Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study

Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 February 2021
Reuters

Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study

Roche’s tocilizumab cuts deaths in hospitalized COVID-19 patients — study
  • For every 25 patients treated with tocilizumab, one additional life is saved
  • The UK's RECOVERY trials have unearthed a number of cost-effective treatments to tackle Covid-19's symptoms
Updated 11 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Roche’s arthritis drug tocilizumab cuts the risk of death among patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, also shortening the time to recovery and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, results of a large trial showed on Thursday.
The findings — from the RECOVERY trial, which has been testing a range of potential treatments for COVID-19 since March 2020 — should help clear up confusion about whether tocilizumab has any benefit for COVID-19 patients after a slew of recent mixed trial results.
“We now know that the benefits of tocilizumab extend to all COVID patients with low oxygen levels and significant inflammation,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University and the joint lead investigator on the RECOVERY trial.
In June last year, the RECOVERY trial found that the cheap and widely available steroid dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients. That drug has since rapidly became part of standard-of-care recommended for severe patients.
Tocilizumab, sold under the brand name Actemra, is an intravenous anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It was added to the trial in April 2020 for patients with COVID-19 who required oxygen and had evidence of inflammation.
The study data were from 2,022 COVID-19 patients who were randomly allocated to receive tocilizumab by intravenous infusion and who were compared with 2,094 patients randomly allocated to usual care alone. Researchers said 82% of all patients were taking a systemic steroid such as dexamethasone.
Results showed that treatment with tocilizumab significantly reduced deaths — with 596 (29%) of the patients in the tocilizumab group dying within 28 days, compared with 694 (33%) patients in the usual care group.
This translates to an absolute difference of 4% and means that for every 25 patients treated with tocilizumab, one additional life would be saved, Horby and his co-lead investigator Martin Landray said.
They added that benefits of tocilizumab were clearly seen to be in addition to those of steroids.
“Used in combination, the impact is substantial,” said Landray, who is also an Oxford professor of medicine and epidemiology.
He added that results “clearly show the benefits of tocilizumab and dexamethasone in tackling the worst consequences of COVID-19 – improving survival, shortening hospital stay, and reducing the need for mechanical ventilators.”
Roche’s drug division chief Bill Anderson said last week that previous mixed results were likely due to differences in the type of patients studied, when they were treated, and the endpoint — the juncture at which success or failure is measured.
“We think we’re sort of zooming in on both the most relevant endpoints and relevant patient population,” Anderson said. “It seems like the ideal candidates are patients who are really in that acute phase of inflammatory attack.”
Actemra, along with Sanofi’s similar drug Kevzara, was authorized by Britain’s NHS in early January for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units after preliminary data from a smaller study called REMAP-CAP indicated it could reduce hospital stays by about 10 days.
During 2020, Actemra rose to become Roche’s fifth-best-selling drug, at more than $3 billion, with nearly $600 million from COVID-19 treatment.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Covid-19 treatments Roche

Related

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
World
New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

Latest updates

Oman content with current Israel relationship, foreign minister says
Oman content with current Israel relationship, foreign minister says
Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Al Ahly surprise Palmeiras to take third at Club World Cup
Al Ahly surprise Palmeiras to take third at Club World Cup
Biden to speaking with Israel's Netanyahu - White House
Biden to speaking with Israel's Netanyahu - White House
Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe
Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.