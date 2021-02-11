You are here

  • Home
  • PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh

PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh

PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh
Noon Daily, a dedicated grocery delivery service, has been launched in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p4jy2

Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh

PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh
  • The new offering, named Noon Daily, follows in the footsteps of Noon Food, the restaurant delivery service announced earlier this month
  • Noon said it was operating a 100 percent contactless service, in terms of both payment and delivery to customers
Updated 11 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has launched a grocery delivery service in Riyadh.

The new offering, named Noon Daily, follows in the footsteps of Noon Food, the restaurant delivery service announced earlier this month and set to be rolled out across Saudi Arabia later this year.

“We have launched Noon Daily in Riyadh, Noon’s dedicated grocery platform delivering grocery products across the entire supermarket range, a service that can be made contactless with online payments and doorstep-drop delivery for even more peace of mind,” Maya El Ayach, head of growth and digital strategy at Noon, told Arab News in a statement.

“We have the largest last mile fleet in the region, and three huge customer fulfillment facilities in the Kingdom, all fully operational and working to the recommended health and safety guidelines. We do not expect anything to affect our Noon deliveries. We will continue working with our sellers to ensure they are able to keep selling,” the statement added.

In light of the recent restrictions introduced to combat the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Kingdom, Noon said it was operating a 100 percent contactless service, in terms of both payment and delivery to customers.

Across the entire platform, El Ayach said Noon had seen a recent spike in home and fitness purchases, while toys and home-learning products had also enjoyed an increase in interest from users stuck at home.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Noon Daily Noon Food

Related

Noon runs a very large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to ultilise the company's existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon.com launches into competitive food delivery sector
PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
  • SAMA will supervise the new system which, it said, would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions
  • Other benefits would include improved transparency of payments between companies and individuals, and options for customers to carry out immediate transfers between accounts
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on Thursday announced the launch date for a new electronic instant payments system designed to make the Kingdom less dependent on cash.

Following the successful completion of trials, the digital transactions scheme will be activated with participating banks on Feb. 21, according to Asharq Business.

SAMA will supervise the new system which, it said, would contribute to the country’s economic development by increasing the speed and efficiency of financial transactions in the corporate and retail sectors.

Other benefits would include improved transparency of payments between companies and individuals, and options for customers to carry out immediate financial transfers between accounts in local banks, with lower fees than current interbank transfers, the central bank added.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and board member of the Saudi Financial Association, told Arab News that the processing of local payments had previously been confined to banking business hours, which did not include weekends and holidays. Under the new system, transactions would be able to take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.

Recent figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent last year as Saudis embraced online shopping in the wake of restrictions brought in to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Online shopping COVID-19

Related

Online shopping in Saudi Arabia jumps 400% during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Online shopping in Saudi Arabia jumps 400% during coronavirus pandemic
Special SAMA to become Saudi Central Bank, with full independence
Business & Economy
SAMA to become Saudi Central Bank, with full independence

Latest updates

Egypt, Greece talks on eastern Mediterranean before Athens summit
Egypt, Greece talks on eastern Mediterranean before Athens summit
Dubai ‘surges’ health care capacity as virus cases spike
Dubai ‘surges’ health care capacity as virus cases spike
Arab football clubs set to join TikTok race
Having surpassed 2 billion downloads and 600 million monthly active users worldwide, TikTok’s rise over the past couple of years has been nothing short of meteoric. (Shutterstock)
Egypt warns of COVID-19 third wave
Egypt warns of COVID-19 third wave
Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’
Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.