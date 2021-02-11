PIF’s Noon launches grocery delivery service in Riyadh

RIYADH: Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has launched a grocery delivery service in Riyadh.

The new offering, named Noon Daily, follows in the footsteps of Noon Food, the restaurant delivery service announced earlier this month and set to be rolled out across Saudi Arabia later this year.

“We have launched Noon Daily in Riyadh, Noon’s dedicated grocery platform delivering grocery products across the entire supermarket range, a service that can be made contactless with online payments and doorstep-drop delivery for even more peace of mind,” Maya El Ayach, head of growth and digital strategy at Noon, told Arab News in a statement.

“We have the largest last mile fleet in the region, and three huge customer fulfillment facilities in the Kingdom, all fully operational and working to the recommended health and safety guidelines. We do not expect anything to affect our Noon deliveries. We will continue working with our sellers to ensure they are able to keep selling,” the statement added.

In light of the recent restrictions introduced to combat the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Kingdom, Noon said it was operating a 100 percent contactless service, in terms of both payment and delivery to customers.

Across the entire platform, El Ayach said Noon had seen a recent spike in home and fitness purchases, while toys and home-learning products had also enjoyed an increase in interest from users stuck at home.