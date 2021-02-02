You are here

  • Home
  • PIF’s Noon.com launches into competitive food delivery sector

PIF’s Noon.com launches into competitive food delivery sector

Noon runs a very large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to ultilise the company's existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Noon runs a very large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to ultilise the company's existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. (Supplied)
The Noon announcement comes hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service launched in Saudi Arabi and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair. (Supplied)
2 / 2
The Noon announcement comes hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service launched in Saudi Arabi and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wn873

Updated 22 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

PIF’s Noon.com launches into competitive food delivery sector

Noon runs a very large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to ultilise the company's existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. (Supplied)
  • Founder Mohamed Alabbar says restaurants ‘held to ransom’ by providers
Updated 22 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Noon, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, announced on Tuesday it is planning a major launch into the region’s highly competitive food delivery sector.

Speaking in a webinar, founder Alabbar promised to give the food industry a fair structure to operate in, something that he said other service providers ignored. He added that the existing competition charge high commissions that exert a toll on food and beverage operators’ already tight finances.

Noon Food announced it that will only charge outlets 15 percent of the total order value, including delivery, and two percent on payment, totaling 17 percent commission on each order.

Noon said that it will commit to these numbers for the next two years.

Alabbar said restaurants were being “held to ransom” by rival aggregators during the pandemic, adding that many operators had been charging about 30 to 35 percent commission for delivery services.

“We will not allow anyone to hold you to ransom, we will fight on your behalf,” he said.




The Noon announcement comes hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service launched in Saudi Arabi and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair. (Supplied)

Noon also offered restaurants an opportunity to reduce commission to 12 percent for the first six months if they drop menu prices by 20 percent during the same period.

The platform plans to start on-boarding restaurants immediately, with a full rollout of services due to start in March in the UAE and Saudi Arabia later in the year.

Noon already operates a large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to utilize the company’s existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Alabbar challenged rival delivery platforms in the region to drop their rates to 15 percent immediately. “Do it tonight. Drop it and let’s compete on 15 percent … let’s serve the restaurants beautifully.”

The Noon announcement comes hot on the heels of the launch of Kitch, another food delivery service opened in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by Dubai-based businessman Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE offer huge potential for this concept, and we are looking to be a part of an industry valued at more than $3 billion,” Hajj said in a press statement.

Kitch will open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2021 and an additional 15 kitchens across the GCC throughout the year.

Topics: business economy Public Investment Fund (PIF) Noon.com Saudi Arabia

Related

PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push
Noon.com holds first seller event in Riyadh
Corporate News
Noon.com holds first seller event in Riyadh

‘Overbanked’ Qatari market could benefit from more consolidation: Fitch

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

‘Overbanked’ Qatari market could benefit from more consolidation: Fitch

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • The deal will create one of the largest Shariah-compliant banks in the Middle East
Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Credit ratings agency Fitch has described the Qatari market as “overbanked,” and believes that lenders in the country could do with further consolidation.

On June 30, 2020, Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan (MAR) and Al Khalij Commercial Bank (AKCB) confirmed they were in merger talks, and on Jan. 7 this year they confirmed an agreement had been reached.

The deal will create one of the largest Shariah-compliant banks in the Middle East, with combined assets of $47 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020.

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects.

“This could further increase MAR’s exposure to government and government-related entities, which represented 47 percent of its financing book at end-3Q20, but would support the bank’s asset quality,” Fitch wrote.

The MAR deal is the second merger in Qatar between an Islamic bank and a conventional one, following that of Islamic bank Dukhan and the International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) in April 2019.

Following the deal, Fitch said Dukhan’s cost-to-income ratio decreased to 32 percent in the first half of last year, from 38 percent in 2018, after the bank realized 90 percent of its planned cost savings through the merger.

In a statement on Jan. 7 this year, MAR said its merger will achieve cost efficiencies in the region of 15 percent for the combined entity.

“Further Qatari bank mergers could generate cost synergies that alleviate pressure on profitability from compressed financing margins and higher loan impairment charges due to the pandemic,” Fitch said in its review.

It forecasts that more lenders may follow suit, and Qatar’s banking sector “could see more consolidation triggered by pressure on banks’ profitability from the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those with weaker franchises and limited pricing power.”

Commenting on the merger of MAR and AKCB, the latter’s Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani said: “The combination of both banks will create increased scale, capacity and efficiency to allow us to support our diverse customer base and drive the enhancement of our product offering across the board. We are confident that this transaction will contribute to the development of the economy as a whole.”

Topics: business economy Qatar Fitch Ratings

Related

Qatari banks face growing risks from real estate downturn, says Fitch
Business & Economy
Qatari banks face growing risks from real estate downturn, says Fitch
Talks over three-way Qatari bank merger collapse
Business & Economy
Talks over three-way Qatari bank merger collapse

Latest updates

PIF’s Noon.com launches into competitive food delivery sector
Noon runs a very large e-commerce marketplace, and Alabbar said he plans to ultilise the company's existing fleet of vans to provide the food delivery service, helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia suspends travel from 20 countries
Saudi Arabia suspends travel from 20 countries
‘Overbanked’ Qatari market could benefit from more consolidation: Fitch
The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss relations
Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss relations
Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums
Indian scholars decry govt. move to vet Kashmir forums

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.