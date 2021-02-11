You are here

  • Home
  • New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
The World Health Organization (WHO) has affirmed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for all adults. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cf83p

Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy

New WHO advice vindicates UK vaccine strategy
  • British PM welcomes announcement that Oxford jab safe for all adults, second dose should be delayed
  • WHO official: ‘No reason to expect efficacy substantially compromised in older people’
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: New guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) has affirmed the British view that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for all adults, and that its second dose should be delayed.

The British strategy, of offering the jab to over 65s and delaying the second dose, was met with skepticism from some EU members, some of whom have banned over 65s from receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a lack of data proving its efficacy.

But new guidance from a WHO advisory group released on Thursday cited data showing good immune responses from older people from the jab.

“This suggests it is likely that the vaccine will be found to be efficacious in older persons,” the group said. “The trial data indicate that the vaccine is safe for this age group. Taking the totality of available evidence into account, the WHO recommends the vaccine for use in persons aged 65 years and older.”

The group also found that “vaccine efficacy tended to be higher when the interval between doses was longer,” and concluded that other countries should follow Britain’s dosing plans with the jab.

The WHO still says doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be given no more than six weeks apart, but added that these guidelines are open to the possibility of revision.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “good to see” the WHO’s judgment, which will be taken as a vindication of the controversial decision to disregard manufacturer advice and delay doses between jabs in order to spread virus protection more widely.

The UK is among the world’s fastest vaccinating countries, having already inoculated over 13 million people, with a strategy of prioritizing the elderly and healthcare workers. 

Prof. Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said: “There is no reason to expect that efficacy is substantially compromised in older people.”

Given that “the over-65s are at the very highest risk of severe disease and death (and we have) a product that has significant efficacy … there is no reason to constrain the AstraZeneca product from a general recommendation,” she added.

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) Oxford-AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech Boris Johnson

Related

Update Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence
World
WHO mission member says ‘don’t rely’ on US coronavirus intelligence

Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’

Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana answer questions during a Reuters interview at the military headquarters of Camp Aquinaldo in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’

Philippine military ‘wants to keep US forces deal’
  • Defense chief’s claim reflects growing alarm at China’s expansion in region
  • President Rodrigo Duterte told Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal
Updated 11 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines wants to keep its visiting forces deal with the US, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Thursday, amid growing concern at China’s expansive maritime activities in the region.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, grants legal status to US forces temporarily stationed in the Philippines, a former US colony, for exercises, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“We at the defense department and the armed forces, the general feeling is for the Visiting Forces Agreement to continue,” Lorenzana said in a TV interview.

President Rodrigo Duterte canceled the agreement in February last year after a Philippine senator and close ally was denied a US visa. He has since twice suspended the termination of the pact.

“The final decision to push through with the termination or withdraw the notice rests on the president,” Lorenzana said.

The defense chief said that Washington and Manila officials are due to meet this month to discuss military and security cooperation, the first such meeting under the administration of President Joe Biden.

He said the pact has been vital in allowing US and Philippine forces to “work together,” and enhance the capabilities of Philippine troops.

The Biden administration last month reaffirmed its support for the Philippines in the face of China’s growing assertiveness after Beijing passed a law allowing its coast guard to open fire on foreign vessels in the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, which is a major trade route. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

The VFA’s importance was highlighted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his introductory phone call with Lorenzana on Wednesday.

Lorenzana said Austin mentioned US support for “a free and unimpeded Indo-Pacific region, South China Sea especially.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff
World
Philippines to get China-donated COVID-19 vaccines this month for troops, medical staff
Philippines, US to iron out differences on visiting forces pact
World
Philippines, US to iron out differences on visiting forces pact

Latest updates

How Houthi war tactics impede vital aid flow to Yemen’s needy
How Houthi war tactics impede vital aid flow to Yemen’s needy
Coral Bloom set to bring Saudi Arabia closer to $133bn tourism goal
Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and part of the flagship development the Red Sea Project, Coral Bloom has been designed by the world-renowned British architectural firm Foster + Partners. (Supplied)
Egypt, Greece talks on eastern Mediterranean before Athens summit
Egypt, Greece talks on eastern Mediterranean before Athens summit
Dubai ‘surges’ health care capacity as virus cases spike
Dubai ‘surges’ health care capacity as virus cases spike
Arab football clubs set to join TikTok race
Having surpassed 2 billion downloads and 600 million monthly active users worldwide, TikTok’s rise over the past couple of years has been nothing short of meteoric. (Shutterstock)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.