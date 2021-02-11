You are here

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks were deliberate attempts by Yemen’s Houthi militia to target civilians. (File/AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

  Col. Al-Maliki says attack was deliberate attempt by the Houthis to target civilians
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was launched toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region from Saada governorate in Yemen.
Col. Al- Al-Maliki said the attack was a “deliberate” attempt by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians.
The spokesperson also said that coalition forces were “taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia.”
“The planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks will be firmly held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he said in a statement issued on Saudi Press Agency.
The coalition said it intercepted another booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the early hours of the morning, calling it “a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians.”
The attacks come a day after the Houthis sparked international condemnation after launching an attack on Abha airport in the southern Asir region, causing a commercial plane to catch fire.

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with Egypt - King Salman

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with Egypt - King Salman
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

  Kingdom wants to continue joint work on regional and international issues
Updated 11 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is keen to strengthen the framework of strategic bilateral cooperation with Egypt at various levels King Salman said on Thursday.

In a letter to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Salman also emphasized the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king said the Kingdom also wanted to continue “joint work and intensive coordination with Egypt on various regional and international issues,” the statement added.

The letter was delivered by Saudi Minister of State and member of the Cabinet, Essam bin Said, during his meeting with the president in Cairo, which was also attended by President of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel.

