Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with Egypt - King Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is keen to strengthen the framework of strategic bilateral cooperation with Egypt at various levels King Salman said on Thursday.

In a letter to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Salman also emphasized the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The king said the Kingdom also wanted to continue “joint work and intensive coordination with Egypt on various regional and international issues,” the statement added.

The letter was delivered by Saudi Minister of State and member of the Cabinet, Essam bin Said, during his meeting with the president in Cairo, which was also attended by President of Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel.