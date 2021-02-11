Saudi FM, Greek PM discuss regional developments

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal and Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks during which they discussed bilateral relations
  • The foreign minister attended the Philia Forum in Athens earlier on Thursday
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Greece’s prime minister in Athens on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks during which they discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Greece and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

The Kingdom’s foreign minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Mitsotakis who in turn thanked the king and crown prince.

Prince Faisal also attended a meeting of foreign ministers from Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain during the Philia Forum in the Greek capital on Thursday.

During the meeting he emphasized the importance of a united effort to support regional security and stability.

Saudi Arabia Greece

  • Col. Al-Maliki says attack was deliberate attempt by the Houthis to target civilians
RIYADH: Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the missile was launched toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region from Saada governorate in Yemen.
Col. Al- Al-Maliki said the attack was a “deliberate” attempt by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target civilians.
The spokesperson also said that coalition forces were “taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia.”
“The planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks will be firmly held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he said in a statement issued on Saudi Press Agency.
The coalition said it intercepted another booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the early hours of the morning, calling it “a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians.”
The attacks come a day after the Houthis sparked international condemnation after launching an attack on Abha airport in the southern Asir region, causing a commercial plane to catch fire.

Saudi Arabia Col. Turki Al-Maliki Houthis Yemen Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition houthi attack

