Saudi FM, Greek PM discuss regional developments

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Greece’s prime minister in Athens on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks during which they discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Greece and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

The Kingdom’s foreign minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Mitsotakis who in turn thanked the king and crown prince.

Prince Faisal also attended a meeting of foreign ministers from Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain during the Philia Forum in the Greek capital on Thursday.

During the meeting he emphasized the importance of a united effort to support regional security and stability.