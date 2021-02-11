You are here

Julius Baer sees new prospects in Saudi stocks

Saudi stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the index reached its highest level in three weeks with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the index reached its highest level in three weeks with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Julius Baer sees new prospects in Saudi stocks

Saudi stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the index reached its highest level in three weeks with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Tadawul index reaches highest level in three weeks
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as the index reached its highest level in three weeks with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel.

“Investors looking for opportunities in emerging markets to take advantage of the expected global economic recovery should take a look at Saudi stocks,” said Julius Baer Group strategist, Mathieu Racheter, according to Al Arabiya.

Racheter, a stock analyst for emerging markets at the Swiss company with $486 billion of assets under management, added that Saudi stocks “could benefit from deflationary trade, especially with high oil prices.” 

The Tadawul index has lagged behind the collective recovery in the MSCI emerging market index since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, but was able to make gains over four consecutive days up to Tuesday. It rose to a three-week high with oil prices heading above $60 a barrel, an indicator that global supply is shrinking and demand is improving, according to Al Arabiya.

Racheter does not rule out some profit-taking in global equity markets after the recent strong gains.

“But we will see this as a buying opportunity, and we will buy on the dip,” he said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Tawadul

Updated 13 min 22 sec ago
Mostafa Galal

Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets

Egypt to manufacture Samsung tablets
  • Minister Osama Ezzat said the factory would have the capacity to produce up to one million devices annually
  • The specifications of the device and its selling price will be agreed later
Updated 13 min 22 sec ago
Mostafa Galal

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has signed an agreement with Korean technology company Samsung to manufacture educational tablets in the country, part of a government strategy to localize the technology sector.

Samsung had made previous offers to establish a tablet factory in Egypt with investments of about $30 million, which sources say is the company’s estimated investment in the factory that will be set up to manufacture the devices as part of the agreement. The specifications of the device and its selling price will be agreed later.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology held negotiations with international companies to determine the best offers to manufacture tablets locally in Egypt.

Two days ago, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting to follow up on the localization of the tablet industry in the presence of Minister of Education and Technical Education Tarek Shawky, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, and Osama Ezzat, chairman of the Armed Forces Authority.

Madbouly had indicated in a prior meeting that manufacturing of the tablets would start as soon as an agreement was reached.

The minister of communications and information technology said it had been agreed that the tablet’s specifications would be updated every two years, with the contract lasting for five years.

Ezzat said the factory would have the capacity to produce up to one million devices annually.

Topics: Egypt Samsung

