You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production

Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production

Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production
Iranians drive past a missile on their motorbike during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6b8d

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
AP

Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production

Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production
  • In 2018, US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP AP

MOSCOW: Russia has urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of limits laid out in Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
“We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti.
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that it had verified the production of 3.6 grams of uranium metal at a plant in Iran.
The landmark deal — reached in 2015 by the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — contained a 15-year ban on “producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys.”
Iran said last month it was researching uranium metal production, a sensitive issue because uranium metal can be used as a component in nuclear weapons.
Ryabkov said Iran’s move demonstrated Tehran’s “determination not to put up with the current situation,” after it warned that time was running out for US President Joe Biden’s administration to save the agreement.
In 2018, US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran.
Trump’s successor Biden is seeking to revive the agreement, but the two sides appear to be in a standoff over who acts first.
Ryabkov’s remarks came as Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported.
The report said the annual exercise was ongoing in the southwest of the country and had aimed at readiness and assessment of forces.
Drones and helicopters will be used in the drill, too.
In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Biden over the nuclear accord.
In January, the Guard conducted a drill and launched anti-warship ballistic missiles at a simulated target in the Indian Ocean.
A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a US nuclear submarine. That came after speedboats parade in the Gulf and a massive drone exercise across the country.

Topics: Iran urannium

Related

France warns Iran against further nuclear breaches, jeopardising diplomacy
Middle-East
France warns Iran against further nuclear breaches, jeopardising diplomacy
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border
Middle-East
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail

Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail
Enis Berberoglu, a member of the parliament from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, June 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail

Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail
  • In June 2020, the Turkish parliament stripped parliamentary immunity from Berberoglu for the parliamentary term 2015-2018, and he was placed under house arrest to serve the rest of his initial sentence
Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Enis Berberoglu, a deputy in Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), officially regained his position as an MP on Thursday after an Istanbul court halted criminal complaints against him.
Berberoglu had beeen convicted of disclosing confidential state documents related to Syria.
The Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court dropped charges against Berberoglu on Monday following a ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court which decided unanimously on Jan. 21 that Berberoglu’s rights to stand for elections and engage in political activities had been violated by lower courts because legal proceedings against him should have been suspended due to his re-election as a member of parliament during the country’s June 2018 elections.
Berberoglu, a former journalist, was sentenced by a lower court to five years and 10 months in jail in 2017 for his role in leaking confidential documents about National Intelligence Organization trucks allegedly carrying weapons bound for Syria.
He was found guilty of espionage and providing footage of the trucks to a dissident journalist.
Although he was reelected to parliament in June 2018, he was not released from jail until September that year, when the Court of Cassation postponed his sentence due to his reelection.
In June 2020, the Turkish parliament stripped parliamentary immunity from Berberoglu for the parliamentary term 2015-2018, and he was placed under house arrest to serve the rest of his initial sentence.
But rights activists and lawyers consistently repeated that his reelection in 2018 meant his parliamentary immunity still applied, a claim that has now been upheld by Turkey’s highest court.
“While the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Enis Berberoglu and his subsequent return to parliament are positive first steps, they should be the rule, not the exception,” Gina S. Lentine, senior program officer for Europe and Eurasia at Freedom House, told Arab News.
Freedom House emphasizes that this same precedent should be applied to other politicians who have been jailed for their roles in the opposition, including Leyla Guven and Selahattin Demirtas, former lawmakers from the HDP.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
World
US State Department says policy on Turkey’s S-400 remains unchanged
Special Turkey’s Syria strategy in doubt after US policy shift
Middle-East
Turkey’s Syria strategy in doubt after US policy shift

Latest updates

Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production
Moscow calls on Iran for ‘restraint’ after uranium metal production
Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail
Opposition Turkish lawmaker regains seat after jail
What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi
What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi
Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’
Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’
Police in the UAE impose tighter COVID-19 measures
Police forces in the UAE have approved new precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. (File/WAM)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.