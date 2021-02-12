You are here

  BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
Above, the BBC Beijing bureau office in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2021. China’s broadcasting regulator banned BBC World News, accusing it of flouting guidelines. (AFP)
Reuters

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
  • Investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports had ‘seriously violated’ regulations
  • ‘China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom’
Reuters

BEIJING: China barred Britain’s BBC World News from airing on Friday and Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it was dropping the channel, a week after Britain’s media regulator revoked Chinese state television’s UK broadcast license.
China’s National Radio and Television Administration said an investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports had “seriously violated” regulations, including that news should be “truthful and fair,” had harmed China’s interests and undermined national unity.
The channel, therefore, did not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year would not be accepted, it said.
Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), the publicly funded broadcaster in the former British territory, said separately on Friday it was suspending the relay of BBC news programming from Friday, following Beijing’s decision.
English-language BBC World News is not included in most TV channel packages in mainland China, but is available in some hotels and homes.
Two Reuters journalists in Beijing said the channel had gone blank on their screens.
British foreign minister, Dominic Raab, and the US State Department condemned China’s decision.
“China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom,” Raab said.
“China has some of the most severe restrictions on media and Internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”
RTHK’s decision to shun the BBC’s news output is further evidence that Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong extends to media.
Last year, when Beijing expelled about a dozen journalists working for US news outlets, it also barred them from relocating to Hong Kong.
RTHK, founded in 1928 and sometimes compared with the BBC, is the only independent, publicly funded media outlet on Chinese soil and is guaranteed editorial independence by its charter.
It angered the Hong Kong government and Beijing over its coverage of anti-government protests that roiled the city in 2019. RTHK’s cancelation of the weekly “Headliner” show last year fueled concern among some in Hong Kong that it was coming under greater government pressure.
Hong Kong pay TV platforms Cable TV and Now TV also carry BBC World News.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned China’s action.
“It’s troubling that as (China) restricts outlets and platforms from operating freely in China, Beijing’s leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation,” Price said during a regular news briefing on Thursday.
This month, the State Department said it was “deeply disturbed” by reports carried by the BBC of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.
China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang and said the BBC report was “wholly without factual basis.”
The BBC said it was disappointed by the decision of the Chinese authorities to bar BBC World News from broadcasting.
“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favor,” the BBC said.
On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network’s license to broadcast in Britain after an investigation found the license was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.
China criticized the ruling as politicized and warned it reserved the right to make a “necessary response.”

Topics: China UK BBC

India’s row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
Updated 11 February 2021
Agencies

India's row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
  • India's Technology Minister warned U.S. social media firms to abide by the country's laws
  • The minister said that the US social media firms were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules
Updated 11 February 2021
Agencies

NEW DELHI: India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms to abide by the country's laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Twitter over content regulation.

The IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules.

"You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," said Prasad.

Late last night, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines.” the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“We value freedom and we value criticism because it is part of our democracy. But freedom of expression is not absolute and it is subject to reasonable restrictions" the statement added

Twitter has found itself in a standoff with the government after it refused to fully comply with last week's government order to remove some accounts, including those of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians, citing its “principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression.”

The government said the accounts — unspecified in number — were using provocative hashtags to spread misinformation about the massive farmer protests that have rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Twitter responded by temporarily blocking some of those accounts. It, however, refused to outright suspend them as suggested by the government and imposed restrictions on them only within India. Twitter subsequently restored them after online outrage.

Critics have accused the government of using the protests to escalate a crackdown on free speech.

Twitter's actions appeared to irk Modi's government, which over the years has sought to tighten its grip over social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook. The government served Twitter a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating the order.

The ministry in its statement said it was disappointed after Twitter “unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay” complied with only parts of the government’s orders.

It cited Twitter’s crackdown on accounts after last month’s Capitol Hill insurrection in the United States, calling it a “differential treatment” to India. It said what happened in Washington was comparable to the violence at India's Red Fort on Jan. 26 when a group of protesting farmers veered from an agreed protest route and stormed New Delhi’s 17th century monument.

The clampdown on Twitter accounts comes as thousands of farmers have camped outside the capital for months to protest new agricultural laws they say will devastate their earnings. The government says the laws will boost production through private investment.

Topics: India freedom of speech

