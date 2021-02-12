You are here

Russia ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the EU if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions. (Russian Foreign Ministry via AFP)
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

  • Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry’s website on Friday.

Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions.

Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signaled their willingness to move ahead.

Pressure for sanctions has grown since Moscow infuriated European countries last week by expelling German, Polish and Swedish diplomats without telling the EU’s foreign policy chief, who was in Moscow for a visit. Paris and Berlin now say there must be a response.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was asked in an interview due to be published in full later on Friday whether Moscow would now move toward cutting ties with the EU itself.

“We proceed from the fact that we’re ready (for that). In the event that we again see sanctions imposed in some sectors that create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres,” Lavrov said.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we have to be ready for that. If you want peace then prepare for war,” he said.

Topics: Russia EU

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

  • Official: The UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos and travel bans due to the military coup
GENEVA: The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: “We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country.”

Topics: UN Myanmar

