Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody's reports

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
An Omani sits in front of a display of khanjars (traditional daggers) in Muttrah Souq, the oldest market in Oman, in the capital, Muscat. (Reuters)
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
  • Lower oil prices will keep transfers flowing out of most SWFs, according to a Moody’s analyst
  • The stocks of SWFs in both Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain high enough to cover decades of fiscal deficits at current levels
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil demand and prices has significantly increased government funding requirements in all GCC countries, which will be partially financed by sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), according to a Moody's report issued on Wednesday, Al Sharq Business reported.

The stocks of SWFs in both Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain high enough to cover decades of fiscal deficits at current levels, according to the report. However, for Oman and Saudi Arabia, which possess more modest SWF assets, significant drawdowns will lead to substantial erosion of their SWF buffers over the medium term, reducing the increase in fiscal strength derived from these assets, and increasing external vulnerability risks in Oman.

In Kuwait, the huge fiscal deficits have largely depleted the liquid portion of the country’s smaller General Reserve Fund, increasing liquidity risks in the absence of a debt law, despite the large stock of assets held in the Future Generations Fund, which are currently ring fenced from the general budget, according to the report.

“While the recovery in equity market valuations last year reversed the paper losses facing GCC SWFs, lower oil prices will keep transfers flowing out of most SWFs on a net basis,” Thaddeus Best, a Moody’s analyst who co-wrote the report, said, according to Asharq.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Moody’s GCC SWFs

Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
  • PIFSS Director General Mishaal Al-Othman: The institution recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31)
  • The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) has announced net profits of $18.9 billion on investments during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement on its website, the institution said this indicates it is prepared for any fluctuations in global markets, Asharq Business reported.

Mishaal Al-Othman, director general of PIFSS, said that the institution, which manages the country’s $132 billion pension fund, recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31). This represented a 44 percent increase on the previous quarter, and a 57.5 percent increase compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year.

The institution’s executive management team pursues a long-term conservative investment strategy capable of absorbing market volatility, said Raed Al-Nusif. deputy director general for investment and operations affairs.

He added that this strategy is applied with the assistance of large global consulting firms to reduce the amount of non-invested funds, which decreased from 37.2 percent of total assets at the end of March 2017 to 6.7 percent at the end of December 2020, in accordance with a five-year plan drawn up by investment firm Cambridge Associates in 2016.

That plan ends in March this year and will be replaced by a new five-year plan drawn up by Mercer that provides guidance on the geographical and qualitative distribution of investments. The strategy is reviewed periodically to reflect developments in global markets and to achieve the goal of reducing the level of non-invested funds to less than 4 percent.

Topics: Kuwait Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) Mishaal Al-Othman

