Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province

(File/AFP)
Updated 3 min 9 sec ago

KABUL: The Afghan government is planning to open a new international airport in a Taliban-dominated eastern province to transform the region into an air travel hub, the country’s aviation regulator said on Friday.
The project, estimated to cost $2 billion, was already planned in the 1970s by then-President Mohammad Daud Khan, whose killing in a coup in 1978 marked the beginning of Afghanistan’s civil war and foreign invasions that have consequently destroyed the country’s infrastructure.
To be constructed in Logar province, some 45 km south of Kabul, the airport is expected to become operational by 2024, Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Mohammad Naeem Salehi told Arab News on Friday.
“The airport will transform Afghanistan’s central zone into one of Afghanistan’s main aerial hubs and will connect it to the regional and world markets,” he said, adding that the project’s feasibility assessment was recently completed by an Italian company.
The new airport will be an alternative to the main international port in the heart of Kabul, which was built in the 1970s and cannot be expanded.
“The total cost of the airport will stand at $2 billion and will be covered by the government of Afghanistan,” Salehi said, adding: “It will be an international standard airport, used annually by 10 million passengers with a capacity of 100,000 tons of cargo.”
The airport will be built in the desert of Mohammad Agha district of Logar, near the Ainak Copper mine, an area where the Taliban have enjoyed a long presence and where government forces routinely come under attack.
The province is also the hometown of President Ashraf Ghani.
“We have enough security forces on the ground in the area for the protection of the project and in addition to this local people are cooperating on this,” Logar provincial council chief Hassibullah Stanekzai told Arab News.
“This is a national project on Afghanistan’s level and the Taliban will never hinder it,” he said.
While the Taliban could not be immediately reached for comment, analysts see challenges for the project to materialize.
“The building of an airport in Logar is a laudable project, but we have to note that Logar is a very volatile province,” analyst Tameem Bahiss told Arab News.
“With the deteriorating security situation in Logar and the corruption in Kabul, this project will be very challenging,” he said.
Former government adviser Torek Farhadi praised the project, but said it should not be a priority for Kabul as “securing access and securing the airport’s perimeter will be key to convincing international airlines to land there.”
He added: “In the long run, we hope for peace in Afghanistan so it can be completed as an international hub. Security right now doesn’t allow for that.”
Farhadi said that even top government officials cannot travel by car to Logar as the security situation is so dire.

Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Newly adopted Security Council resolution also calls on those yet to join the peace process in the country to do so
  • Council warns the situation in Sudan continues to pose a threat to regional security and international peace
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution that extends the mandate of a group of experts on Sudan that assists the committee overseeing sanctions related to the country.
The preamble to Resolution 2562, which was drafted by the US, welcomed the “historic” Sudanese Peace Agreement as “an important milestone of the transition period toward a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan.” The peace deal was signed in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Oct. 3 last year by the government of Sudan and a number of rebel groups including the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Movement.
The resolution encourages the signatories to swiftly implement the agreement and urges those who have yet to join the peace process “to do so immediately, constructively and without preconditions.”
It also highlights the precarious security situation in Darfur, and warns of the risk of “a relapse into conflict” and the dangers to civilians arising from inter-communal violence, human-rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law and continued displacements.
Noting the provisions of a constitutional declaration on transitional justice and accountability measures, the Security Council also urged the Sudanese government to ensure the perpetrators of past violations are held accountable. It added that the situation in Sudan “continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region.”
The mandate of the panel of experts, which was established as part of Resolution 1591 in March 2005 and is periodically reviewed, was extended until March 12, 2022. It is tasked with monitoring, among other things, an arms embargo on Darfur. Council members asked the experts to provide updates every three months.
The council also instructed the Sudanese government to seek the prior approval of the committee overseeing sanctions for any movement of military equipment and supplies into the Darfur region, particularly in the context of the implementation of the peace agreement.
The resolution recommends that the UN secretary-general, in consultation with the Sudanese government, the UN Consolidated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan and other relevant parties, conducts a review of the situation in Darfur, including the implementation of measures to tackle the proliferation of weapons.
It also requests the secretary-general to offer recommendations “for clear and well-identified key benchmarks that could serve in guiding the Security Council to review the measures on Darfur.”

Topics: Sudan Darfur UN Security Council

